Newcastle transfer latest: Arsenal-linked Bruno Guimaraes future 'uncertain' amid Magpies' 'interest' in £42m midfield target

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Jun 2026 02:24 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 03:41

Arsenal may still have a shot at signing Bruno Guimaraes after their initial offer for the Newcastle United star was rebuffed by the Magpies.

The North London club are believed to have submitted a proposal worth less than £60m through intermediaries to test their rivals' resolve.

St James' Park officials firmly insist they will not entertain any further bids for the 28-year-old Brazil international currently in North America, preparing for a vital World Cup knockout tie against Japan.

Guimaraes has established himself as an indispensable figure on Tyneside since arriving from Lyon in 2022, but Newcastle's non-involvement in Europe next season may be a concern.

Sky Sports News reports that Eddie Howe's side are keen to sign one World Cup midfield star, suggesting that they may have concerns about Guimaraes staying beyond this summer.

Newcastle 'target' £42m-valued World Cup star

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The Magpies have reportedly identified Switzerland international Johan Manzambi as a primary summer target.

The 20-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the standout performers at the tournament after scoring three goals for his country.

The midfielder's impressive displays for Bundesliga outfit Freiburg have slapped a hefty £42m valuation on his head.

Newcastle scouts have filed glowing reports on the young prodigy following his impactful displays in the United States, and the transfer fee may not be too expensive despite the absence of major continental football on Tyneside.

Indeed, the above source suggests that representatives from the Magpies are now preparing to test the German side's resolve with a formal approach.

Midfield uncertainty forces rapid Tyneside transfer re-evaluation

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Pivoting towards the Swiss youngster is a direct response to reported instability within the current senior squad, with a few key players linked with moves away.

Serious question marks continue to surround the futures of star duo Sandro Tonali and Guimaraes this summer.

Losing either influential midfielder would severely damage the team's tactical core and necessitate elite reinforcements.

As a consequence, securing a versatile and dynamic player like Manzambi would mitigate that potential loss while providing immense long-term upside on Tyneside.