Arsenal made "alarming" errors in "sloppy" defensive performance vs. Real Betis

Arsenal suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Betis in their latest pre-season fixture, and here Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses the surprising loss.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "I was really surprised"

Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund Emirates Cup Match Preview

I was really surprised, especially given the lineup was very similar to the one that beat Girona 4-1 just a few days before.

You have to caveat the goals though: they scored three thanks to three very uncharacteristic, sloppy mistakes. Those mistakes are alarming because they shouldn't be happening, and certainly three shouldn't happen in quick succession.

The first one, Kepa was to blame. He came out for that corner, shades of the EFL Cup final back in March, tried to claim it, didn't manage it, and it was an easy finish for Rodrigo Riquelme at the back post.

He was complaining about being fouled, but he just has to be stronger or stay on his line. That was a pure error. David Raya, if he was there, would probably have stayed on his line.

Raya is not the most physically imposing keeper, only six feet tall, but if he's in goal I have no concerns that error would be repeated.

Kepa also made a mistake for the second goal with a poor clearance. The strike from Nelson Deossa was an absolute worldy, travelling so fast into the top corner, and no keeper in the world is saving that.

It came from a poor Kepa clearance, and Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly could perhaps have closed him down a bit more. The goal itself was 10 out of 10, one of those where it's so good the opposing fans just have to applaud.

The third goal came from a Kai Havertz giveaway, so Kepa wasn't at fault for that one. A sloppy pass from Kai in the middle, and a pretty good finish from Pablo Fornals.

Three goals from three mistakes: sloppy and uncharacteristic. But when do you see Arsenal making three major errors like that in a competitive first half? Very rarely, if ever.

It was a strong starting lineup, but not the strongest possible with all the players still to come back. Arteta said the players were fuming at full time, which is encouraging.

You can chalk that down to a one-off: silly mistakes that shouldn't and I don't think will be repeated. When the regular first-teamers are back, we should see more like the real Arsenal.