Man United transfer news: Could Red Devils swap Marcus Rashford for Arsenal attacker this summer?

With Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United still up for debate, Sports Mole's Matt Law discusses a potential swap deal with Arsenal for Gabriel Martinelli.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "Wouldn't completely discount a swap move"

Marcus Rashford To Arsenal?

Martinelli is one of those players where sometimes I watch him and think he's a real good player. He's a real threat, he's quick, and he can find the back of the net.

I think Manchester United may have had Martinelli on trial early in his career and decided he ultimately wasn't good enough at that stage. He's mid-20s, which makes it a tricky one.

I wouldn't completely discount a swap move if Rashford is keen to go, Arsenal are really keen to get him, and you're getting Martinelli. I would probably entertain the idea.

I don't think you'd be looking at too much money either way, considering Martinelli's age and Rashford's current situation.

It's a really interesting part of the United team at the minute. The left side of the Manchester United team is a bit mish-mashed at the moment. They want to bring a left-back in.

Dorgu is seen very much as a forward-thinking player. He had some great games in the second half of last season in that position, notably against Arsenal.

He scored a great goal against Man City as well. He was a real threat. During pre-season he has been used further forward and hasn't been great. Dorgu's threat is his pace and power. He can strike a ball, but he doesn't really have the cute little feet you need in that position.

He isn't a specialist in that position, and that would be a worry if Carrick was really seeing him as the real option down the left. Cunha can play there as well, depending on Sesko's fitness.

Dorgu will be used further forward this season, which opens up a very interesting debate. If you keep Rashford, you probably haven't got room for another left-sided attacker.

But if Dorgu does go further back, do you need to sign a left-back? A lot has been spoken about the midfield this summer. Manchester United are still keen to add a third midfielder and a centre-forward.

But they need to completely decide what they're going to do down the left. Lewis Hall is one option, but the latest reports are that they'll find it very difficult to complete that deal.

Lewis-Skelly has been linked as well. If they keep Rashford, I can't see a left-sided attacker joining.

I can't imagine there would be space in the squad for another one. If Rashford stays, which looks the case, Dorgu can play there, and I think they'll sign a left-back and a centre-forward as well.

That's especially likely given the latest reports suggest Zirkzee will be leaving the club. Rashford does solve a problem down the left. Unless you're paying around £130m for Vinicius Junior, you're not going to get a real top-class left-sided attacker.

I think Rashford stays and I don't think Manchester United sign a left winger. The Martinelli-Rashford swap is certainly one to watch.