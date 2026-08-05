Man United's Benjamin Sesko stance 'revealed' amid Barcelona, Bayern Munich interest

Manchester United have reportedly made it clear that Benjamin Sesko is not for sale this summer amid interest from European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Sesko made the move to Old Trafford from RB Leipzig during last summer's transfer window, and he represented the 20-time English champions on 32 occasions during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 12 goals and registering one assist in the process.

The 23-year-old missed the end of last season with a shin issue, which has also ruled him out of action in the early stages of pre-season.

Sesko could be back against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, though, and there are not believed to be any fears that he will be absent for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

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Bayern, Barca 'both keen' on Sesko this summer

There has been some speculation surrounding the striker's future this summer, with Bayern believed to be long-term admirers of the Slovenia international.

Bayern have allegedly identified Sesko as a player capable of leading their line in the future, with Harry Kane potentially dropping into a deeper area.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a new number nine following the departure of Robert Lewnandowski on a free transfer.

According to TEAMtalk, both Bayern and Barcelona have made enquiries this summer through intermediaries to determine whether a move would be possible.

The report claims that Tottenham Hotspur also launched an ambitious approach earlier in the window, but Man United made it clear that they have no intention of selling Sesko.

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Man United view Sesko as 'untouchable' amid transfer talk

The Red Devils are said to view Sesko as 'untouchable' and a vital part of the club's plans moving forward under head coach Michael Carrick.

Sesko scored 39 goals and registered eight assists in 87 matches for Leipzig before making the move to Man United during last summer's transfer window.

Man United could allow Joshua Zirkzee to leave this summer, though, with Juventus said to be exploring a potential loan move for the Netherlands international.