Man United transfer news: Radek Vitek's future 'decided' as £15m call is made

By Matt Law | 05 Aug 2026 08:31 , Last updated: 05 Aug 2026 08:33

Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Bristol City in the Championship, and an excellent season saw him keep 12 clean sheets in 41 appearances.

Vitek has been involved in Man United's preparations for the new season, but it is understood that the goalkeeper is now close to leaving Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

According to The Athletic, Vitek is nearing a move to Championship side Boro.

The report claims that advanced talks between the two clubs include buyback and sell-on clauses, while the transfer fee is expected to be in the region of £15m.

© Imago / Action Plus

Boro 'closing in' on £15m deal for Vitek

Vitek's desire to be a number one next season has led to him seeking a summer transfer.

Senne Lammens enjoyed an excellent 2025-26 campaign at Old Trafford and will once again be Man United's first-choice goalkeeper in the new season.

Initially, Man United had been open to keeping Vitek as a number two, but they have since brought in Karl Darlow on a free transfer.

Vitek has been with the Red Devils since 2020, but he has not made a first-team appearance for the club, spending time out on loan with Accrington Stanley, BW Linz and Bristol City.

© Imago / Action Plus

Lammens will again be Man United's number one goalkeeper in 2026-27

The 6ft 6in goalkeeper's performances last season always made it unrealistic that he would be prepared to be a number two in 2026-27, even at Man United.

The 20-time English champions have allowed Andre Onana to return on loan to Trabzonspor this summer, while Altay Bayindir is also set to depart.

Celta Vigo are currently seen as the favourites for Bayindir, who has been unable to fully settle at Old Trafford following a move from Turkey in the summer of 2023.

Tom Heaton has been heavily involved in Man United's preparations for the new season, featuring against Wrexham and Atletico Madrid.

Lammens is now back with Man United after representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, though, and the 24-year-old is likely to start Saturday's pre-season friendly with Paris Saint-Germain.