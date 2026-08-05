Man United transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 5

By Ben Knapton | 05 Aug 2026 06:04

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Wednesday, August 5!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford, as head coach Michael Carrick strengthens his Red Devils squad ahead of their highly-anticipated return to the Champions League.

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 5?

The last 24 hours have been noticeably quiet for United in terms of big-money transfer activity, with no significant developments on their pursuit of midfield or attacking reinforcements and no fresh movement on the Marcus Rashford, Teun Koopmeiners or Aurelien Tchouameni threads that had gathered momentum earlier in the week.

The one concrete piece of business was the advance of Radek Vitek's exit, with Middlesbrough understood to be closing in on a deal for the 22-year-old Czech goalkeeper, who has never made a first-team appearance for the club following his arrival from Sigma Olomouc in 2020.

Vitek's departure would represent straightforward housekeeping rather than a major transfer coup, freeing up a squad place and a portion of the wage bill while giving the former youth goalkeeper a chance to build a senior career in the Championship.

The lack of outfield movement will be frustrating for a fanbase watching Arsenal and Chelsea both close in on significant deals, with Carrick's side still in need of a midfielder, a wide forward and potentially a left-back before the September deadline.

The Koopmeiners pursuit remains live, though Aston Villa are thought to be competing for the same player, and the Tchouameni situation at Real Madrid continues to be watched closely, with no confirmation yet that Rodri's expected move to the Bernabeu will trigger the chain reaction United are waiting for.