Liverpool transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 5

By Ben Knapton | 05 Aug 2026 05:50

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Wednesday, August 5!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Anfield, as new head coach Andoni Iraola works to restore the 2024-25 Premier League champions to their former glories in the wake of Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah’s exits.

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 5?

Formal talks between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola are under way, with the Reds having submitted an opening bid in the region of £85.7m against PSG's stated asking price of £145m, leaving a significant but not unprecedented gap to work around.

Liverpool could supposedly invest up to £90m to get a deal done, and Barcola is said to want the move to Anfield over other options, having chosen not to sign a new contract with PSG.

With PSG showing no signs of dropping their valuation dramatically, Liverpool are also drawing up contingency plans, with Bournemouth's Rayan and Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh earmarked as the most credible Premier League alternatives.

Rayan carries the added benefit of familiarity with Iraola's methods following their time together at Bournemouth, though the Brazilian's release clause of £130m does not become active until 2027 and the South Coast club would be reluctant sellers.

Minteh is thought to be available for around £80m and brings proven Premier League experience following an impressive breakthrough season at Brighton, giving Liverpool a concrete option should the Barcola negotiations fail to bear fruit.

The club also remain open to receiving offers for Curtis Jones, whose situation has not moved materially in the past 24 hours, with Inter Milan's growing confidence in closing a deal at around £30m not yet matched by a formal proposal.