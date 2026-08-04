Liverpool transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 4

By Ben Knapton | 04 Aug 2026 05:56

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Tuesday. August 4!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Anfield, as new head coach Andoni Iraola works to restore the 2024-25 Premier League champions to their former glories in the wake of Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah’s exits.

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 4?

The Bradley Barcola saga reached its most concrete stage yet as formal talks between the Reds and Paris Saint-Germain are now underway, with an opening bid in the region of £85.7m submitted to the French champions, leaving a significant gap to bridge against PSG's widely cited £145m valuation.

Barcola is said to be keen on the move and personal terms are not considered an obstacle, but PSG's position remains firm at this early stage and making up the difference between the two valuations will require sustained negotiation through August.

A separate update clarified Liverpool's stance on Cody Gakpo, with the club reportedly unwilling to entertain offers from Tottenham unless an extraordinary bid lands, leaving Spurs facing an extremely expensive route to a winger Liverpool are not actively looking to sell.

Liverpool face a delicate balancing act; they have identified Barcola as the ideal Mohamed Salah successor while they also manage the potential exit of Curtis Jones, who is said to be ready to push for an Inter Milan move at a fee in the region of £30m.

No talks between Jones and Liverpool over a new contract have been scheduled, leaving the Reds at an increasing risk of losing their academy graduate for nothing when the summer of 2027 rolls around.

With Jeremie Frimpong also being carefully managed after an injury concern and Joe Gomez having received a warning from a former Liverpool figure about his latest fitness issue, the injury picture at the club is becoming increasingly complicated heading into the new season.