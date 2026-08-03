Liverpool transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 3

By Ben Knapton | 03 Aug 2026 05:51

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Monday, August 3!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Anfield, as new head coach Andoni Iraola works to restore the 2024-25 Premier League champions to their former glories in the wake of Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah’s exits.

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 3?

Curtis Jones is said to be ready to push for his Anfield exit, with Inter Milan gaining confidence over a deal for the midfielder after growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of a new contract offer from Liverpool.

Inter are thought to be moving closer to Liverpool's £35m valuation, with a deal at around £30m potentially bridging the gap between the two clubs given that Liverpool risk losing Jones for nothing in 2027 if they hold out for their full asking price.

Andoni Iraola has publicly stated his desire to keep the 25-year-old, who has scored 22 goals and provided 25 assists in 228 Liverpool appearances, but is not willing to let the situation drag on later on the window.

The Cody Gakpo situation was also clarified, with the assessment being that Tottenham Hotspur could only convince Liverpool to sell the Dutch forward by presenting a very large financial offer; Liverpool are not pushing him out and the comparators set by winger fees elsewhere in the market suggesting any deal would cost well above £60m.

The Bradley Barcola pursuit remains live in the background, with Paris Saint-Germain's asking price still well above Liverpool's position but the direction of negotiations said to be slowly edging closer.

From possible Liverpool future to Liverpool past, Mohamed Salah appears to be closing in on a Turkish move, as Trabzonspor have reportedly hijacked an expected Besiktas deal for the Anfield icon.