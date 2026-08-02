Cody Gakpo to Tottenham news: Fabrizio Romano reveals "only" way Spurs can convince Liverpool to sell to Premier League rival

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Aug 2026 17:59 , Last updated: 02 Aug 2026 17:59

Tottenham Hotspur's only chance of luring Cody Gakpo away from Liverpool is by presenting their rivals with a significant financial offer, the latest report has claimed.

The summer transfer window is in its final month, and there are still a number of high-profile deals that could be completed.

Spurs have already spent in excess of £200m, including roughly £185m on Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, but they are still in the market for their next blockbuster addition.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have been consistently linked to Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, though the Merseysiders are still looking for offensive additions themselves, and selling the Dutchman to a direct rival could leave them short in attack.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that while Spurs have had contact with the agency of Gakpo, Liverpool are not pushing the winger out, and the only way to convince the Reds to sell him would be to present them with a significant financial offer.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Cody Gakpo transfer news: How much will Liverpool ask from Spurs?

Unfortunately for Spurs, Anthony Gordon's exit to Barcelona from Newcastle United earlier this summer has already set a precedent for the price of Premier League wingers.

The Catalan side spent just shy of £70m on Gordon, who only scored 31 Premier League goals in 176 matches for Newcastle and Everton, whereas Gakpo has scored 32 league goals in 127 games for Liverpool.

Liverpool could also look at the reported fees that RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain are demanding for Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola respectively, with both wingers said to have price tags of more than £100m.

Gakpo can at times be limited in terms of impact on the pitch, so he is unlikely to be sold for such a fee, but Tottenham will almost certainly have to pay a similar price to the one Barcelona paid Newcastle for Gordon.

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Where will Roberto De Zerbi play Cody Gakpo at Tottenham Hotspur?

If De Zerbi plans to used Dominic Solanke as his main striker next season, then Gakpo would likely be used on the left side of attack, the position he has played in for the vast majority of his career.

However, the 27-year-old is not particularly impactful when asked to get the better of an isolated full-back, and he is better when he arrives onto the end of chances.

The centre-forward role at Spurs may suit Gakpo more than out wide, and De Zerbi could face a difficult selection dilemma up front in 2026-27.