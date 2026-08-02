Chelsea transfer news: Next summer signing announced in 'hours' after £21.4m breakthrough

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 16:13

Chelsea are apparently on the verge of signing Rayo Vallecano left-back Pep Chavarria in a €25m (£21.4m) deal.

The 28-year-old has been identified by the Blues as an ideal replacement for Marc Cucurella, who left in a surprise move to Real Madrid earlier in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea made a £7.7m bid for Chavarria last month, which was rejected by Rayo Vallecano, but the Blues quickly scheduled a fresh round of talks with their Spanish counterparts.

Several weeks later, the West London giants are finally on the verge of getting their man, as Marca reports that an agreement for just north of £20m has been struck between the two clubs.

The £21.4m fee will represent Rayo Vallecano's most expensive sale in history, and the report adds that an announcement can be expected within the coming hours.

Chelsea secure £21.4m discount on Pep Chavarria

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Chavarria only signed a new contract with Rayo Vallecano last summer, and the defender was not due to become a free agent until the summer of 2030.

Chavarria's deal also included a release clause set at €50m (£42.8m), but Chelsea have managed to negotiate a deal for half the price, and also for less than what Rayo Vallecano were originally after.

Bayer Leverkusen were also interested in signing the 28-year-old, but the player opted to sign for Xabi Alonso's current club, ending a successful four-year stint at Rayo Vallecano in the process.

Chavarria has reportedly already arrived in London as he prepares to formalise his move, and become Chelsea's seventh arrival of the summer after Danny Welbeck, Marco Palestra, Maxence Lacroix, Morgan Rogers, Geovany Quenda and Emmanuel Emegha.

However, the defender could ultimately be presented as Chelsea's eighth summer signing, as the Blues are also on the brink of announcing Jordan Henderson after the midfielder passed his medical.

Who is Chelsea-bound Pep Chavarria?

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Formerly of Figueres, Olot and Real Zaragoza, Chavarria joined Vallecano in 2022 for a mere £1.5m, having never played top-flight football before his switch.

The defender quickly became accustomed to the demands of the top tier, though, managing two goals and eight assists in 125 games and helping Rayo Vallecano reach the 2025-26 Conference League final.

Chavarria played a critical role in Vallecano making the showpiece match, playing every minute of the knockout rounds up to and including the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the final.

The Spaniard ordinarily functions as a left-back, although he is also comfortable as a left wing-back and has also featured in central midfield and on the right-hand side throughout his career.