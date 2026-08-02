Chelsea transfer rumours: Xabi Alonso's Blues 'to reward' vital attacker with offer amid 'intense' European interest

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Aug 2026 01:54

Chelsea are rumoured to be looking to reward Brazilian forward Joao Pedro with a lucrative contract extension ahead of the new campaign.

The 24-year-old originally arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton last summer in a substantial deal worth up to £60m.

Joao Pedro immediately justified that massive investment by enjoying a prolific debut season in West London and contributing to their Club World Cup success before scoring 15 Premier League goals in 35 appearances.

Sky Sports News reports that the attacker will be offered an improved deal to reflect his status within the squad.

Having reportedly rebuffed Barcelona's approach earlier this summer, Chelsea's proactive approach highlights the underlying desire to retain key talent.

Chelsea 'to reward' Joao Pedro following prolific debut campaign

© Imago / News Images

The Brazil international established himself as an indispensable part of the frontline by registering 20 goals across 50 appearances last term.

The former Brighton forward's consistent performances have subsequently prompted the hierarchy to offer extended terms despite him already being contracted to the club until 2033.

Management are said to view the forward as an integral part of their long-term project and want his salary to accurately reflect his true importance to the side.

Indeed, Joao Pedro could now join a growing list of influential stars who have committed their long-term futures to the West London outfit under the current ownership structure.

Blues continue trend of securing key player contracts

© Iconsport / Alamy, Daniel Weir, Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

The reported agreement follows a clear strategy from Chelsea to secure their most successful recent signings on improved financial packages.

Influential figures such as Moises Caicedo, Reece James and Cole Palmer have all signed contract renewals despite having lengthy periods remaining on their previous deals.

Tying down their most productive attacking outlet ensures stability and wards off any potential interest from rival European heavyweights.

Without a doubt, a new contract means that Xabi Alonso can rest easy for the time being, knowing that his star forward will stay for the 2026-27 campaign.