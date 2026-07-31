Chelsea vs. Tottenham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Carter White | 31 Jul 2026 17:19

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur lock horns in the Sydney Super Cup at Accor Stadium on Saturday morning.

The two Premier League clubs are both in Australia preparing for the start of the 2026-27 season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Chelsea vs. Tottenham kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 10.45am UK time on Saturday.

Where is Chelsea vs. Tottenham being played?

The pre-season contest between Chelsea and Tottenham will take place at Accor Stadium, Sydney

The New South Wales venue has a capacity of approximately 83,500 spectators.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season fixture will not be available to watch on television in the UK.

Online streaming

In the UK, the game will be televised live on CFC+ and SPURSPLAY, Chelsea and Tottenham’s respective in-house video streaming services.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on CFC+ and SPURSPLAY, as well as the Youtube channels of both teams.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Tottenham?

Chelsea made an exciting start to life under Xabi Alonso, playing out a 10-man goal thriller with Western Sydney Wanderers to commence their Australia tour in style.

Tottenham have already played three matches in pre-season, beating MK Dons and A-League champions Auckland FC before drawing with Sydney FC last time out.

Before expecting improvements on last campaign's Premier League placements, Chelsea and Spurs will be looking to grab some early-season bragging rights at Accor Stadium.

> Our full preview of Chelsea vs. Tottenham can be viewed here