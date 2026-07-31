How Xabi Alonso factor could now convince 'dream' £60m Chelsea target to join Stamford Bridge

By Lewis Blain | 31 Jul 2026 08:00

Chelsea could yet complete one of the summer's most surprising transfers by bringing Lewis Hall back to Stamford Bridge.

The former Blues academy graduate has emerged as a 'dream target' after Marc Cucurella's departure to Real Madrid left Xabi Alonso in need of reinforcements.

Now, the west Londoners are hoping their new head coach can play a decisive role in making a reunion happen.

Xabi Alonso could be key to Chelsea re-signing Lewis Hall

© Iconsport / Michael Melia / Michael Melia - B2778 / Avalon

Chelsea remain interested in re-signing Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall despite his previous departure from Stamford Bridge.

According to Chelsea insider Si Phillips, Hall continues to feature in conversations at the club, with senior figures believing there is a genuine chance of repairing the relationship that led to his exit in 2024.

Phillips also claims Alonso could prove to be the decisive factor.

The Spaniard is reportedly prepared to offer Hall a key starting role, with Chelsea hopeful that the opportunity to become a central figure in his project could convince the England international to return.

Manchester United have also been monitoring Hall's situation for the past season, while the Magpies are thought to value the 21-year-old at around £60 million.

Do Chelsea need to bring Lewis Hall back to Stamford Bridge?

© Imago

If Chelsea can put the past behind them, Hall looks like an outstanding fit for Alonso's team.

Following Cucurella's exit, the Blues need a left-back who is comfortable both defending and building attacks, and Hall has all the attributes required. He is equally capable of operating in midfield, while his technical quality, intelligence and versatility would give Alonso the tactical flexibility he values so highly.

Hall's development since leaving Chelsea has only strengthened the argument for bringing him home. He was named Chelsea's Academy Player of the Season before departing, while former Newcastle teammate Kieran Trippier has gone as far as saying he has "all the attributes to be one of the best left-backs in the world."

That is remarkable praise from one of England's own finest full-backs.

The biggest question is whether enough time has passed to mend any damaged relationships. If no bridges have been permanently burned, Chelsea should seriously explore a reunion.

Hall is still only 21, understands the club's culture and now returns as a far more complete player than the one who left, and under Alonso's guidance, he has every chance of becoming the long-term solution at left-back.