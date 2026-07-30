Preview: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jul 2026 20:56 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 20:58

A London derby will take place at Accor Stadium on Saturday when Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Sydney Super Cup.

Xabi Alonso's men played out a wildly exciting 10-goal thriller against Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday, while Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs continued their winning record in the off-season a day later against Sydney FC, albeit on penalties, and they seek to extend their run at the Blues' expense.

Match preview

Much was made about Alonso's bow in a televised match as Chelsea boss, and the West Londoners played their part in a thrilling 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

A number of the Spanish manager's principles with and without the ball were already evident in the rip-roaring success, even if the Premier League outfit's execution — especially out of possession — was recurrently suboptimal.

Having gone ahead early doors in the fixture, the Blues did not take the lead again until the final minutes after the team's big guns ultimately overpowered the Sydney outfit to seal a high-scoring victory.

Although it was pleasing to see his side score so many on the day, so many of the Blues' defensive frailties under previous managers were evident, and it remains to be seen how the incumbent problem-solves as pre-season progresses.

Nonetheless, the above-mentioned issues come with the caveat that Chelsea began the match with not only a second-string side, but also one comprising a plethora of youth players unlikely to be thrown in the deep end.

© Imago / AAP

Next up for Alonso's side are Spurs, managed by De Zerbi, whose first pre-season as Lilywhites boss is going to plan.

While fans of the North London side may have fancied significantly more excitement, they have yet to lose any of their games in the off-season, keeping clean sheets in wins over MK Dons and Auckland FC.

Even though Tottenham could not find an extra gear to respond to their first concession in pre-season after Takahiro Sekine levelled for Sydney FC just before the hour mark, the 2025 Europa League winners were ultimately victorious in spot-kicks.

Facing Chelsea undeniably presents Spurs with their toughest test on paper, although De Zerbi's men have the advantage of being far ahead in their preparation heading into the 2026-27 season.

The Lilywhites will hope that counts for something as they aim to end a six-match losing run against their London rivals, albeit any victory on Saturday may be watered down by virtue of it coming in a friendly match.

Chelsea friendlies form:

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Tottenham Hotspur friendlies form:

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Team News

© Imago

After starting many youth players against Western Sydney, Alonso may introduce a few more first-team regulars for his second televised pre-season match.

Nonetheless, Landon Emenalo may keep his place after a strong showing at left-back, while 16-year-old Reggie Watson, son of 2013 FA Cup-winning midfielder Ben Watson, and 17-year-olds Reggie Walsh and Dastan Satpaev could also retain their places in the XI.

One first-team player who could drop out is Liam Delap, following an indifferent showing before going off for Joao Pedro, who netted a game-altering hat-trick and set up Jamie Gittens's 66th-minute equaliser moments after the pair's introduction.

As for Spurs, Andy Robertson could make his first start for Spurs, having played for the final half-hour of their win against Sydney FC, before scoring one of the English side's four spot-kicks in the 4-2 penalties success.

The likelihood, though, may be to give Rio Kyerematen a fourth consecutive start at left-back, with Ben Davies, Kota Takai and Tye Hall completing the back four.

Spurs supporters have already seen big-money summer signings Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes start together against MK Dons, and De Zerbi could play both men from the off against Premier League opposition

on Saturday.

Mathys Tel has featured heavily so far in the Lilywhites' tune-up games, assisting against Auckland and scoring against Sydney, doing his chances of starting against the Blues no harm.

While there are question marks over who starts in a central striking role in a coin toss between Richarlison and Dominic Solanke, De Zerbi could opt for the latter after he only came off the bench last time out.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Emenalo; Watson, Essugo; Satpaev, Walsh, Gittens; Joao Pedro

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Hall, Takai, Davies, Kyerematen; Fernandes, Tonali; Solomon, Gallagher, Tel; Solanke

We say: Chelsea 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

While Alonso's substitutions in the Blues' first pre-season match underline Chelsea's firepower in reserve, Spurs are significantly sharper competitively.

Thus, the Lilywhites are tipped to get the better of their London neighbours to inflict the new Blues boss' first loss, albeit in a friendly match, to extend their own unblemished pre-season start.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.