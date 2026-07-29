Tottenham 1-1 Sydney FC: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Mateus Fernandes misses pre-season draw amid injury fears

By Matt Law | 29 Jul 2026 12:46 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 12:48

Tottenham Hotspur continued their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sydney FC in a pre-season friendly.

Spurs took the lead in the 29th minute of the contest through Mathys Tel, but the home side struck back in the second half, with Takahiro Sekine's goal levelling the scores.

The match saw Andrew Robertson make his debut for Tottenham following his arrival from Liverpool, and it was another good workout for the North London club, who won 4-2 in the penalty shootout that occurred at the end of the contest.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / MARK EVANS / APP

More minutes in the bank - that is the purpose of pre-season after all.

There was no Mateus Fernandes for Tottenham in this match amid rumours that the Portugal international has suffered a potentially long-term knee injury.

It is understood that Fernandes is not injured and was rather rested against Sydney FC, but his absence from the squad has led to fresh rumours.

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi will take the positives from the pre-season contest, which was dominated by the Premier League outfit for long stages.

Spurs also managed to win the penalty shootout that occurred at the end of the match 4-2, with summer arrivals Sandro Tonali and Robertson among those to register.

TOTTENHAM VS. SYDNEY FC HIGHLIGHTS

Matheys Tel goal vs. Sydney FC (29th min, Tottenham 1-0 Sydney)

Mathys opens the scoring in style ?



Watch live on SPURSPLAY! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 29, 2026

Tottenham make the breakthrough in the 29th minute of the contest, and it is Tel on the scoresheet, with the attacker curling a free kick into the top corner - some strike!

55th min: Tottenham 1-1 Sydney FC (Takahiro Sekine)

Sydney FC level in the early stages of the second period, with Sekine finding the back of the net after a mistake from Tottenham defender Kota Takai, who inadvertently turned the ball into the path of the home side's player.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MATHYS TEL

Mathys with a stunner! ?



? 1-0 ? pic.twitter.com/JEUEGPuNxi — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 29, 2026

Tel scored an excellent free kick to send Tottenham ahead in the first period, and it was an impressive performance from the 21-year-old during his 45 minutes on the field.

The Frenchman's movement and running power caused Sydney FC a lot of problems.

TOTTENHAM VS. SYDNEY FC MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham 58%-42% Sydney FC

Shots: Tottenham 18-7 Sydney FC

Shots on target: Tottenham 5-3 Sydney FC

Corners: Tottenham 7-0 Sydney FC

Fouls: Tottenham 3-11 Sydney FC

BEST STAT

Andy Robertson’s first outing as a Spurs player ? pic.twitter.com/q5bdzQknJ2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 29, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Tottenham will continue their preparations for their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against London rivals Chelsea on August 1.

Sydney FC, meanwhile, will now switch their attention to their fixture with Blacktown City FC in the last-16 stage of the Australia Cup on August 5.