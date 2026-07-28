Barcelona 'enter race' for Tottenham Hotspur star despite 'intense' links to Serie A giant

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Jul 2026 12:54

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for potential defensive departures ahead of the upcoming campaign following a testing period for the North London club.

The Lilywhites have endured two challenging domestic seasons, leading several key figures to evaluate their long-term options.

Central defender Cristian Romero was a standout performer on the international stage this summer, playing a pivotal role in guiding Argentina to the World Cup final.

However, the 28-year-old is now keen to seek a fresh challenge away from Premier League football.

Italian champions Inter Milan have long admired the defender and have subsequently emerged as the clear frontrunners to land his services.

Inter 'agree fee' with Spurs for Cristian Romero

© Iconsport / SUSA

Sport Witness reports that Inter have reached a basic agreement with Tottenham to sign Romero in a permanent deal valued at €40m (£34.2m).

The Serie A giants initially explored a move for the defender during preliminary discussions regarding team-mate Djed Spence.

While negotiations for Spence stalled, dialogue concerning Romero gathered swift momentum as the Argentine actively favoured a return to Italian football.

Despite all but securing the signing of former Manchester City defender John Stones, the Nerazzurri reportedly remain committed to further reinforcing their backline with Romero.

However, negotiations between the club and Romero's representatives over personal terms remain ongoing as salary expectations continue to be ironed out.

Will wage demands scupper Inter move amid Barcelona interest?

© Iconsport / PA Images

The source above suggests that agreeing a suitable financial package could prove to be a stumbling block for Inter after handing high wages to incoming free agent Stones.

Romero is understandably reluctant to accept a lower wage structure, leaving the transfer in a slight state of limbo.

This wage impasse offers hope to Barcelona, who maintain a serious interest in bringing the aggressive centre-back to Spain.

However, the Spanish side must facilitate player sales to balance their books before they can officially meet Spurs' asking price.

Should Inter delay in finalising personal terms, Barcelona may find the necessary window of opportunity to capitalise and hijack the transaction.