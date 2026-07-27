Spurs transfer news: European club 'make £17.4m' bid for Souza amid pre-season absence

By Darren Plant | 27 Jul 2026 17:41

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been handed an opportunity to make a quick profit on Souza.

Roberto De Zerbi has already embarked on a major spending spree this summer, spending in excess of £230m in transfer fees and six new players arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Italian has also revealed his next priority for the transfer window as he bids to build a squad capable of challenging for the top five in the Premier League table.

However, at some stage, the expectation is that Spurs will have to facilitate sales and generating funds to ensure that they comply with the Premier League's financial regulations.

According to Diario do Peixe, a European giant have given them a chance to give themselves a boost of income.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Which European club want to sign Spurs' Souza?

The report alleges that Benfica have made an offer of €20m (£17.1m) for the former Santos prospect.

Back in January, Spurs paid approximately £13m for the left-back, and the assumption was that he would spend a number of seasons in North London.

However, the 20-year-old accumulated just 144 minutes across four matches during the second half of the campaign, none of which came under De Zerbi.

Spurs have also since signed Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson, with Djed Spence and Ben Davies other left-back options.

With Souza having not travelled to New Zealand for the next phase of Spurs' pre-season, it does not appear that the starlet has an immediate future under De Zerbi.

© Imago / IMAGO / justpictures.ch

An easy decision for Spurs?

While Spurs could immediately bank a notable fee for Souza, they are also seemingly mindful of his potential.

His performances for Santos put him in the thinking of Brazil, and there is plenty of room for improvement if he earns regular football in 2026-27.

Spurs may take the decision to facilitate a loan exit to see whether Souza can remain on an upward trajectory, rather than be left with regrets if he leaves and significantly enhances his reputation.