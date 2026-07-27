Spurs predicted XI vs. Sydney FC: Possible lineup for pre-season friendly clash in Australia

By Carter White | 27 Jul 2026 15:41

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to field a strong XI for their pre-season clash with Sydney FC on Wednesday.

Spurs commenced their summer tour of New Zealand and Australia with a 2-0 victory over A-League champions Auckland FC last week, when the Lilywhites opted to field a youthful side.

One of the beneficiaries of that Roberto De Zerbi decision, Dane Scarlett found the net at Eden Park, however, Richarlison is likely to lead the line at Allianz Stadium.

After putting in an impressive display in Auckland, 17-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett could retain his spot in midfield.

Engine-room partner Jamie Donley is set to drop out for Conor Gallagher, with Archie Gray moving to a right-back role.

A number of Spurs' new signings are set to be on show in New South Wales, including Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Martin Dubravka.

Recovering from respective injury setbacks, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie and Sandro Tonali could feature briefly on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Gray, Van Hecke, Davies, Robertson; Williams-Barnett, Gallagher, Yang, Donley, Moore; Richarlison

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