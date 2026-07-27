Fulham transfer news: Cottagers to 'approach' Real Madrid over Garcia deal with Mourinho set to make 'approval' decision

By Ben Sully | 27 Jul 2026 15:17

Fulham are reportedly expected to make an approach for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia.

The Cottagers need to add goals to their squad following the departures of Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez last season.

Wilson top-scored for the club with 11 goals in 41 competitive appearances, while Jimenez netted 10 goals in 43 games to finish the 2025-26 campaign as Fulham's second-highest scorer.

Fulham have identified Real Madrid's Garcia as a potential target, although a recent report claimed that Jose Mourinho wants to keep the striker at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the Cottagers have not given up hope of reuniting Garcia with his former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Fulham set to make Garcia appraoch

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are set to approach Real Madrid over a deal to sign the 22-year-old.

The update claims that Mourinho will ultimately have the final say as to whether Garcia leaves the Spanish giants before the end of the transfer window.

If Mourinho gives the green light, Los Blancos will negotiate a deal that allows them to retain control over Garcia's future.

That could see Garcia depart on a loan deal or a permanent transfer, with Real Madrid retaining a buyback option.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Why Real Madrid should allow Garcia to depart

Garcia made a name for himself in the 2025 Club World Cup, where he scored four goals in six appearances.

However, he struggled to build upon that success in the 2025-26 campaign, largely because he was restricted to just 15 starts in 39 appearances.

Garcia had to settle for a backup role to Real Madrid's first-choice forward Kylian Mbappe, who should continue to operate in the number nine spot this term, although it remains to be seen how the team sets up under Mourinho.

With Endrick back at the club following a loan spell at Lyon, Garcia faces further competition for a meaningful place in Mourinho's squad unless Real Madrid decide to offload the Brazilian.

For Garcia's development, he would surely be better off joining an established Premier League club in Fulham, where he would enjoy regular game time under a manager who has faith in his ability.