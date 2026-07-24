Man United transfer news: Norwegian world Cup star eyed to complete midfield rebuild

By Axel Clody | 24 Jul 2026 07:23 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 07:31

While Michael Carrick oversees pre-season work, Manchester United have adopted an aggressive approach in the transfer market.

Having already announced the arrivals of goalkeeper Karl Darlow, midfielders Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, and young forward Tynan Thompson, the Red Devils are now considering a move for one of the players who helped eliminate Brazil at the World Cup.

According to The Guardian, Sander Berge has become one of the targets to strengthen the midfield. Despite the additions of the Brazilian and the Belgian, Manchester United believe the department still needs further reinforcement, with the Fulham midfielder highly rated.

Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid is also among the options being considered.

Why do Manchester United want Berge?

© Iconsport / Marius Simensen / BILDBYRÅN

Berge was one of Norway's standout performers as they knocked Carlo Ancelotti's side out in the round of 16 of the tournament in North America.

The number eight completed 117 of 119 attempted passes, a 98 per cent success rate, the best figure among the 28 outfield players who featured in that knockout match.

It is worth noting that 90 per cent of those passes came in the attacking half. With 60 per cent possession, Norway beat Brazil 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, the country's best-ever run at the tournament. Stale Solbakken's side were eventually eliminated by England 2-1 after extra time.

To sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea, the Red Devils paid £50m. Tielemans, meanwhile, had his release clause triggered at Aston Villa for £35m.

Despite that level of investment, Manchester United are prepared to spend even more on a midfielder.

Manchester United want further reinforcement in midfield

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

With Casemiro having left to join Inter Miami, and Manuel Ugarte suffering a serious injury after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while playing for Uruguay at the World Cup, the Red Devils believe they need to widen their options to remain competitive in the Premier League, the Champions League, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

The French midfielder is coming off a difficult season at Real Madrid, one marked by inconsistency and injuries, to the extent that he was left out of France's final World Cup squad.

Even so, Camavinga is willing to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu to fight for his place under Jose Mourinho.

With the 23-year-old still having three years left on his contract, Real Madrid would reportedly be willing to sell him for between £42m and £51m, again according to The Guardian. Berge, on the other hand, would cost Manchester United considerably less.

The Cottagers value the Norwegian midfielder, who is under contract until June 2029, at £40m. Another factor working in Berge's favour, from the Red Devils' point of view, is his extensive experience in English football: he joined Sheffield United in 2020, moved to Burnley three years later and joined Fulham in 2024.

Manchester United have also made enquiries about Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Roma's Manu Kone.