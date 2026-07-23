Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'eye' £35m Premier League midfield solution amid rebuild

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Jul 2026 00:40

Manchester United are continuing to actively seek options to reshape their midfield ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils have already committed £85m to acquire Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos and Aston Villa playmaker Youri Tielemans to bolster their central ranks.

However, the departure of veteran midfielder Casemiro as a free agent alongside a severe long-term knee injury sustained by Manuel Ugarte at the World Cup has left Old Trafford chiefs desperate for further defensive cover.

While several high-profile engine-room operators remain under consideration, financial sustainability constraints mean value for money is a primary recruitment objective.

Man Utd 'identify' Premier League-based £35m star to bolster midfield

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

According to The Daily Mail, Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams has emerged as a top candidate on United's transfer shortlist.

The 27-year-old United States international is viewed as an accessible and cost-effective solution at around £35m.

While the Cherries have steadfastly rejected all approaches for fellow midfielder Alex Scott, the South Coast outfit are reportedly pragmatic regarding Adams' future.

With both players entering the final two years of their respective contracts at the Vitality Stadium, the Bournemouth hierarchy are prepared to do business at the right price to avoid losing key assets for reduced fees next summer.

Why is Adams an ideal defensive midfield operator?

© Imago

The potential swoop for the former Leeds United and RB Leipzig star is reportedly heavily driven by data analytics under new director of data Mike Sansoni.

United's recruitment team have been thoroughly impressed by Adams' underlying statistical metrics when compared to other elite holding midfielders across the Premier League.

The industrious USMNT captain ranked in the top four among 85 top-flight players across five running intensity categories last term.

Furthermore, despite standing at 5ft 9in, Adams registered exceptional numbers in tackles, interceptions and aerial duels.

Having put previous knee injury setbacks behind him to excel at the World Cup in North America, Adams represents an attractive option to complete United's midfield overhaul.