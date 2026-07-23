Preview: Konyaspor vs. Hull City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jul 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 00:14

Super Lig outfit Konyaspor and Hull City face off in a pre-season friendly at Aluminij Sports Park on Saturday as they continue preparations for their respective campaigns.

The promoted Premier League side's forthcoming match marks their first ahead of the return to the big time, while the Turkish outfit have the fitness advantage of having turned out in two games already.

Match preview

Circa two months after their Turkish Cup final disappointment, Konyaspor have returned to non-competitive action as they gear up for the 2026-27 season.

Despite Ilhan Palut guiding the club to the domestic cup decider just three months after his arrival, the Anatolian Eagle could not get over the line to secure their second title at that level, falling 2-1 to Trabzonspor.

Returning to the off-season with effectively the same group since that disappointment, Palut has seen his side have a mixed start to their tune-up fixtures, winning one and losing another.

While much cannot be read into the results, the head coach will at least want some semblance of positivity ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Anatolian Eagle do have the slight advantage of having played two friendly matches, something they hope swings the game in Slovenia in their favour.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

As for Hull, the Tigers return to the pitch for the first time since beating Middlesbrough 1-0 in the most lucrative match in world football.

Amid the Spygate controversy preceding the showpiece match at Wembley, Sergej Jakirovic's team shut out all the noise to return to the English top flight, ending their nine-year absence.

While it remains to be seen how the Tigers fare on their return, they will undeniably look to build positive momentum ahead of their 2026-27 Premier League opener against Manchester United on August 22.

About a month away from hosting the Red Devils at the MKM Stadium, Jakirovic's team head into the first of five tune-up games, possibly still in fine spirits after their May 23 success.

They will, however, look to find an edge over an opponent already ahead of them in preparation to avoid starting pre-season with defeat.

Konyaspor friendlies form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

Konyaspor have so far avoided any serious injuries in their first two pre-season fixtures, giving Palut a largely healthy squad for Saturday.

The Anatolian Eagle have had three different goalscorers so far with Morten Bjorlo, Blaz Kramar and Jackson Muleka all finding the net for the Turkish Cup runners-up.

Arif Bosluk has completed his move to Konyaspor from Trabzonspor, and the left-back has already featured in pre-season, along with centre-back Da Mata, although loanee Ebrima Colley has yet to feature since his temporary move from Young Boys.

Jack Butland remains Hull City's only permanent signing for a fee, although Matt Targett has joined the club after his Newcastle United contract expired.

Oli McBurnie was the Championship playoff hero, having netted 18 times in 40 appearances for the Tigers last term, and the forward should play from the off this weekend.

Eliot Matazo has not played for Hull since April, and the midfielder remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Yazgili, Andzouana, Mata, Bosluk; Ibrahimoglu, Cobanoglu; Turuc, Muleka, Bars; Kramer

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Butland; Ajayi, Egan, Hughes; Coyle, Slater, Crooks, Targett; Belloumi, Millar; McBurnie

We say: Konyaspor 1-1 Hull City

Hull are only just getting started in pre-season, but they should still have enough to avoid defeat to their Turkish opponents, holding the Anatolian Eagle to a score draw on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.