Hull transfer news: Tigers among clubs ‘in talks’ to sign £12m Aston Villa attacker

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Jul 2026 16:45 , Last updated: 19 Jul 2026 16:48

Hull City are reportedly among a number of clubs in talks to sign Aston Villa attacker Leon Bailey this summer.

The Tigers have only made one signing since securing promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs, spending £3m to bring in goalkeeper Jack Butland.

However, Hull are expected to strengthen their squad further before they kick-start the 2026-26 campaign at home to Manchester United on August 22.

Recent reports claim that left-back Matt Targett has agreed to join the Tigers on a free transfer following his departure from Newcastle United.

The Athletic, meanwhile, claims that dialogue has taken place with Hull, Aston Villa and Bailey’s representatives in recent days as the newly-promoted Premier League side push to sign the winger.

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Hull battling Trabzonspor, Celta Vigo for Bailey

It is understood that Villa would prefer a permanent move for the 28-year-old, which has been under consideration during exit talks.

Turkish club Trabzonspor and La Liga side Celta Vigo are also said to have expressed an interest in Bailey, but remaining in England, where Bailey’s children are in school, is currently his preference, provided all parties can reach an agreement.

Bailey, valued at £12m by transfermarkt, spent the first half of last season on loan in Italy at Roma, chipping in with just two assists in 11 appearances, and he is now available to leave Villa Park this summer.

After agreeing to sell Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for a £117m, Villa are keen to bolster their squad out wide and Bailey does not feature in Unai Emery’s first-team plans.

The Jamaica international has made a total of 163 appearances for Villa across all competitions, recording 23 goals and 25 assists since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2021.

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Jakirovic confirms new arrivals at Hull before new Premier League season

Meanwhile, Hull head coach Sergej Jakirovic has confirmed that midfielder Oscar Zambrano and left wing-back Elliot Stroud will join the first-team squad next week ahead of their pre-season training camp in Slovenia.

Zambrano, 22, is set to arrive from Maribor having previously spent a season on loan at Hull, while Stroud, 24, will join from reigning Swedish champions Mjallby.

"Zambrano will join us on Monday," Jakirovic told Hull Live. "I watched Maribor games, so we will see how he is, we will give him a chance. After pre-season, we will decide what we will do with him. This Swedish boy, we are waiting for him."

Jakirovic is keen for Hull to complete as much of their transfer business as possible before the new season begins, adding: "I hope as soon as possible because we don't have too much time. This is very, very important for us.”

Hull have funds to spend after winning the Championship playoff final in May and selling Ivor Pandur, Kyle Joseph and Kasey Palmer for a combined fee of £10.5m.