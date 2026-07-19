Preview: Aarhus vs Lech Poznan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 19 Jul 2026 17:02

Danish champions AGF Aarhus begin their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign for the first time in decades when Polish title holders Lech Poznan visit the AutoC Park Randers on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the second qualifying round.

Both sides arrive as domestic champions and in strong recent form, but the occasion carries particular significance for Aarhus, who are making their first appearance at this stage of European football’s premier club competition since the 1980s.

Match preview

Aarhus head into Tuesday’s first leg on the back of a positive pre-season, having won two, drawn one and lost one of their four friendly matches in preparation for the new campaign, scoring eight goals and conceding just three across that period.

Across their last eight matches in all competitions, the Danish champions have lost just once - winning five and drawing two, meaning Jakob Poulsen’s side carry genuine momentum and confidence into their Champions League qualifying opener despite the domestic season not yet having begun.

The historical significance of Tuesday’s fixture for the club cannot be overstated - Aarhus are appearing in Champions League qualifying for the first time since the 1980s, and their best-ever run in Europe’s top club competition came via a quarter-final finish in the 1960s - a benchmark this generation of players will be eager to surpass

Poulsen has been at the helm since June 2025 and led Aarhus to the Danish Superliga title in the 2025/26 season - their first championship since 1986- and the coach will be focused on navigating the qualifying rounds and reaching the Champions League group stage for the first time in the club’s modern history.

With no recent Champions League experience to lean on, competing at this level will be uncharted territory for most of the Aarhus squad, in what promises to be a memorable European campaign​​.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Lech Poznan arrive in Denmark as Ekstraklasa champions for a second consecutive season, having accumulated 60 points from 16 wins, 12 draws and six defeats - a dominant domestic campaign that earned them the right to enter Champions League qualifying at the second round.

The visitors also come into Tuesday’s match as Polish Super Cup winners, having beaten Gornik Zabrze 3-1 last Thursday - coming from a goal down to claim the trophy.

That result extended an unbeaten run across all competitions that now stretches to 12 matches, with their last defeat coming in March against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League.

Their Conference League campaign last season ended in the round of 16, where Lech fell to Shakhtar Donetsk - losing 3-1 at home before winning 2-1 away, a result that was not enough to overturn the aggregate deficit.

The experience of competing at that level of European football, however, should serve Niels Frederiksen’s side well in the higher-pressure environment of Champions League qualifying.

Lech’s Champions League history has been defined by early exits - they were eliminated in the third qualifying round last season and in the first qualifying round in the 2022/23 campaign - and reaching the group stage for the first time would represent a historic achievement for the Polish club as well.

Tuesday marks the first-ever competitive meeting between AGF Aarhus and Lech Poznan, with neither side able to draw on any head-to-head history as they prepare for what promises to be a tightly contested opening leg.

Aarhus form (all competitions):

DWLW

Lech Poznan friendlies form (all competitions):

WWDWDW

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Mads Christiansen is set to start in goal for Aarhus, with Frederik Tingager and Eric Kahl expected to form the central defensive partnership.

Gift Links and Magnus Knudsen are set to feature in midfield alongside Jacob Andersen and Kristian Arnstad, giving Poulsen an experienced engine room for the first leg.

James Bogere is expected to lead the Aarhus attack, with Sebastian Jorgensen and Tobias Bech providing width from the wings as the hosts look to establish a first-leg advantage at the AutoC Park.

For Lech Poznan, midfielder Ali Gholizadeh is a significant absentee, having sustained a cruciate ligament injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until 2027.

Mateusz Lis is set to start in goal, with a back four of Joel Pereira, Terry Yegbe, Mateusz Skrzypczak and Robert Gumny providing the defensive structure behind a midfield of Antoni Kozubal and Pablo Rodriguez.

Patrik Walemark and Luis Palma are expected to provide width from the flanks, while Radoslaw Murawski will support Mikael Ishak - who carries the primary goalscoring responsibility for Frederiksen’s side.

Aarhus possible starting lineup:

Christiansen; Molgaard, Tingager, Kahl; Links, Knudsen, Arnstad, Andersen; Jorgensen, Bech; Bogere

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Lis; Pereira, Yegbe, Skrzypczak, Gumny; Kozubal, Rodriguez; Walemark, Palma, Murawski; Ishak

We say: Aarhus 1-2 Lech Poznan

Lech Poznan’s 12-match unbeaten run and Super Cup triumph make them narrow favourites to take a first-leg lead back to Poland, and the step up from no recents competing games to Champions League qualifying is a significant one for an Aarhus side with little recent history at this level.

Poulsen’s side have the home advantage and the motivation of a historic occasion behind them, and they should find the net in front of their own supporters - but Lech’s ability to win ugly on the road tips the balance in favour of the visitors edging a tightly contested first leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.