Coventry City transfer news: Frank Lampard's side 'among five clubs' chasing Norway World Cup star

By Darren Plant | 13 Jul 2026 10:49

Coventry City are allegedly one of five English clubs who are interested in signing Norway World Cup star Patrick Berg.

The Bodo/Glimt midfielder played 120 minutes on Saturday evening as Norway suffered a 2-1 defeat to England in their quarter-final tie in Miami.

In total, the 28-year-old made four starts and two substitute outings as the Scandinavian nation came agonisingly close to making the last four of the tournament.

Consolation for Berg is that he has enhanced his reputation on the global stage after a season where he helped Bodo/Glimt reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

According to TEAMtalk, there are as many as five English teams who are monitoring any developments with his future.

© Imago / News Images

Which Premier League, Championship clubs want Patrick Berg?

The report alleges that Coventry City are among the teams who are interested in negotiating a deal.

Fellow newly-promoted teams Ipswich Town and Hull City are also contemplating an approach for the player.

Meanwhile, West Ham United and Burnley - despite relegation from the Premier League - also view Berg as a potential signing as they bid to earn an immediate return to the top flight.

Berg is allegedly of the opinion that his physical style of play would be an ideal fit for English football.

© Imago / HMB-Media

What is Patrick Berg's asking price?

While the report does not mention a specific asking price, Berg is naturally viewed as one of Bodo/Glimt's most prized assets.

Given the revenue that they generated from last season's Champions League, the Norwegian giants do not have to be in a rush to cash in on Berg.

At the same time, club chiefs may be prepared to accept suitable offers due to his status at the club. Berg has contributed 45 goals and 53 assists from 349 matches for Bodo/Glimt.

Furthermore, there is likely to be an opportunity to move than double that approximate £3.4m that they shelled out on Berg when re-signing him from Lens in 2022.

Realistically-speaking, any clubs chasing Berg will be expected to pay somewhere between £7m and £10m.