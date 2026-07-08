Coventry City transfer news: Fikayo Tomori 'asking price' becomes clear as AC Milan take specific stance

By Darren Plant | 08 Jul 2026 15:12

Coventry City have reportedly learned the asking price of AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

Aside from converting Frank Onyeka's loan move from Brentford into a permanent transfer, the Championship winners are yet to act in the transfer market.

However, aware that higher quality additions will be required, Frank Lampard knows that the Sky Blues must act over the coming weeks.

An ambitious move for Tomori has previously been mentioned, a consequence of Lampard having worked him during their time with Chelsea.

According to Calciomercato, Coventry are now familiar with what it will take to tempt AC Milan into a sale.

© Imago / News Images

Lampard keen for Tomori reunion at Coventry?

The report says that AC Milan have already decided that Tomori is on the transfer list.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract, the Italian giants want to cash in on the England international.

AC Milan have decided that they will consider offers between €15m (£12.8m) and €20m (£17.07m) for the 28-year-old.

Tomori was a regular in the Milan side last season, making a total of 37 appearances in all competitions, while 214 outings have been racked up in a Milan shirt since 2020-21.

Nevertheless, they are expected to sign Lazio's Mario Gila as a straight alternative to Tomori.

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Why Tomori would be ideal Coventry signing

Although players will be attracted to playing for Coventry in the Premier League and under Lampard, signing Tomori would immediately raise the club's profile.

Despite making just 17 appearances in the Premier League, Tomori has featured on 162 occasions in Serie A and has helped AC Milan to a league title during his time at the club.

He would also provide Lampard with extra versatility with his defence, with Tomori capable of playing across a back three or four.

Furthermore, Tomori would bring about value for money, something which is generally becoming tougher to find in a market where costs are spiralling.