Transfer news and rumours: Coventry agree Amenda deal, Grimaldo completes La Liga switch, Swansea accept Galbraith bid

By Ben Sully | 30 Jun 2026 22:37

Coventry City have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Aurele Amenda.

The Sky Blues are looking to build a squad that can compete in their first Premier League season since 2000-01.

Coventry have already started their summer business by converting Frank Onyeka's loan deal into a permanent transfer.

They now look set to bolster Frank Lampard's defensive options with the addition of Amenda.

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, Coventry have reached an agreement in principle with Frankfurt over a deal worth €20m (£17.3m).

The Sky Blues will pay a guaranteed €18m and an additional €2m in potential add-ons.

Coventry are now finalising Amenda's long-term deal before they unveil the centre-back as the newest member of Lampard's squad.

The Switzerland international is currently at the 2026 World Cup, although he failed to feature in any of his country's three group games.

¡Bienvenido, Grimaldo! ?



Acuerdo con el Bayer Leverkusen para el traspaso del internacional español, quien firma por nuestro club hasta 2030.



ℹ️ https://t.co/dpuADB9H6y pic.twitter.com/TCcxyW2WD4 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) June 30, 2026

Atletico announce Grimaldo signing

Over in Spain, Atletico Madrid have signed left-back Alex Grimaldo from German side Bayer Leverkusen.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Atletico agreed a €20m (£17.3m) deal with Leverkusen to add Grimaldo to Diego Simeone's squad.

The 30-year-old has signed a long-term contract to keep him at the Metropolitano until the summer of 2030.

The transfer sees Grimaldo leave Leverkusen after winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the German Super Cup in his 145 appearances across all competitions.

Grimaldo will allow Simeone to be flexible with his formations, given his ability to play as a traditional left-back and as a wing-back in a four or five-man midfield.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Swansea accept Galbraith bid

In the Championship, Stoke City have reportedly had a bid accepted for Swansea City midfielder Ethan Galbraith.

The 25-year-old established himself as a key figure in the Swansea side after arriving in a £1.5m deal from Leyton Orient last summer.

Galbraith started 36 of his 39 Championship appearances, showcasing his versatility to play at right-back and in central midfield.

According to BBC Sport, Galbraith is now set to leave Swansea for fellow Championship club Stoke.

The Swans have accepted an eight-figure offer from the Potters, paving the way for Galbraith to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Swansea were keen to agree a new contract to secure the long-term future of the former Manchester United youngster.

However, Galbraith made it clear that he was unwilling to sign a new deal, leaving Swansea with a crucial decision to make.

Vitor Matos's side have ultimately decided to cash in rather than keep a player who still had two years to run on his contract, with an option for the club to extend by a further year.