Coventry City summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for the Sky Blues in 2026 window

By Carter White | 15 Jun 2026 14:19

For the first time in 25 years, Coventry City are back in the Premier League for the 2026-27 campaign.

After lifting the Championship title earlier this year, the Sky Blues are now plotting a successful return to the top table of English football.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Coventry's confirmed transfer activity for the 2026 summer window.

Coventry confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

None

Coventry confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Jamie Allen (CM | Released)

Bradley Collins (GK | Released)

Coventry net spend: Summer 2026

Coventry total spend summer 2026: £0m

Coventry total income summer 2026: £0m

Coventry net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Coventry transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Lois Openda (Juventus)

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

Solly March (free agent)

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Out

© Imago

Ellis Simms (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

You can find a complete list of the latest Coventry transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.