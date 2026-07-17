Coventry City transfer news: Fikayo Tomori blow as Premier League giants 'keeping an eye' on AC Milan defender

By Darren Plant | 17 Jul 2026 13:16 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 13:29

Coventry City may reportedly face competition from Newcastle United in the race to sign AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

The Sky Blues have enjoyed a busy seven days in the transfer market, with Eintracht Frankfurt defender Aurele Amenda joining Burnley winger Loum Tchaouna in moving to the CBS Arena.

However, despite one central defender joining the Championship title winners, Frank Lampard remains in the market for further additions.

Tomori, who Lampard knows from their time at Chelsea, has been heavily linked with a move to Coventry.

Nevertheless, as per Milan Press, Newcastle could join the battle for the England international's signature.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Are Newcastle likely to move for Tomori?

The report alleges that Newcastle should not be discounted from making a bid for the 28-year-old.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that the Magpies are currently assessing other options before making a final decision.

While Newcastle already have four central defenders in their squad, two of them - Fabian Schar and Dan Burn - are both 35 years of age.

Meanwhile, Tomori would also bring versatility to their ranks at a time when Eddie Howe is struggling for options at full-back.

© Imago

Tomori AC Milan exit is a certainty

With 12 months remaining on Tomori's contract, AC Milan have already determined that they will be cashing in on the defender.

AC Milan are looking to recoup somewhere between £13m and £16m for a player who has won a Serie A title during his time at San Siro.

Much could depend on who moves first, with interest in Tomori only likely to increase as the summer transfer window progresses.

Having made 31 starts in Italy's top flight in 2025-26, Tomori will be prioritising a club where he will be first choice.

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