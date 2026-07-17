Preview: Elfsborg vs. Sirius - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Jul 2026 12:12

Allsvenskan-leading Sirius travel to Boras Arena to take on Elfsborg on Sunday, aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the 2026 season.

Andreas Engelmark's side are nine points clear in the table heading into gameweek 13, and their winning run against this weekend's hosts encourages them ahead of another meeting in Boras.

Match preview

While Elfsborg were already adrift if the ambition was to claim a seventh league crown, making the qualifying round of the Conference League was attainable.

Even though Bjorn Hamberg's team have slipped to seventh after consecutive losses following the hiatus, they are still mathematically in with a shot of ending second or third.

As it stands, Elfsborg are five points behind second-placed Hammarby and two behind Hacken in third, proving that the Yellow Ones remain in the conversation for the coveted continental spots.

Nevertheless, Hamberg's side must find ways to secure maximum points in the league, having won just one of their last nine in the competition.

Of those nine, five have been draws, bringing them to six stalemates this season, the most in the whole league.

While their three defeats from 13 played is only lower than unbeaten Sirius and third-placed Hacken (two), this weekend's hosts have secured just four wins in that period, a tally lower than every side in the top half, highlighting why they are not higher in the standings.

© Imago / Bildbyran

As such, it will be interesting to see if the division's draw specialists outdo their high-flying opponent, who have outscored the entire competition.

Sirius have scored in every fixture this term, taking their tally for the campaign to 33, five more than second-placed Hammarby, who have played one more match, and they have now gone an entire year without failing to find the back of the net.

Goteborg were the last team to deny Blasvart in the Allsvenskan, a 1-0 loss last July, underlining the Uppsala-based club's goalscoring consistency.

Already nine points clear of second place, supporters can start dreaming of a first-ever top-flight triumph, having never even finished as runners-up.

First, they bid to extend their 12-match unbeaten start to the ongoing competition, a belief they must have considering they hold a two-match winning sequence in this fixture and three in the last four meetings, securing 4-1 and 4-0 wins during that time.

Elfsborg Swedish Allsvenskan form:

D

D

D

D

L

L

Sirius Swedish Allsvenskan form:

W

W

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Bildbyran

Although Elfsborg seemed to avoid any injuries against GAIS last time out, Hamberg's team remain without Per Frick (ankle) and Niklas Hult (back) on Sunday.

The seventh-placed hosts are not reliant on one player for final-third end product, with Leo Ostman, Arber Zeneli and Ari Sigurpalsson scoring four, three and three times, respectively, accounting for 58.8% of Di Gule's 17 league strikes.

While Sirius are not heavily reliant on one player, the impressive returns of leading goalscorer Robbie Ure and Isak Bjerkebo outdo the rest of the division.

Ure's 12 goals are two more than his teammate's 10, even if both men have scored three match-winning strikes heading into this weekend's round, joint-top with Gustav Lindgren and Erik Botheim.

The away side are likely to be without injured quintet: Noel Milleskog (shoulder), Neo Jonsson, Joakim Persson (thigh), Tobias Anker and August Ljungberg (hip).

Elfsborg possible starting lineup:

Pettersson; Wikstrom, Holmen, Isherwood, Okeke; Magnusson, Olsson; Kamara, Beck, Sigurpalsson; Ostman

Sirius possible starting lineup:

Celic; Castegren, Soumah, Sandberg, Krusnell; Heier, Lindberg; Adindu, Svensson, Bjerkebo; Ure

We say: Elfsborg 1-3 Sirius

The league leaders have been relentless in front of goal, and their attacking consistency gives them a clear edge heading to Boras.

Elfsborg may make it awkward for spells, but their recent lack of wins points to another afternoon where Sirius seize control after the break.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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