Liverpool transfer news: Liverpool ready to 'break the bank' for Barcola as PSG schedule decisive talks

By Axel Clody | 17 Jul 2026 11:51

Liverpool are poised to submit a formal offer for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, with a decisive meeting between the French club and the player's entourage scheduled for next week that could determine one of the summer's most significant transfer outcomes.

PSG Inside Actus report that the Parisians are about to receive an offer of around £85m for the 23-year-old, with Liverpool the most likely source after Arsenal shifted their focus firmly onto Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers.

Both clubs had been tracking Barcola throughout the tournament, but the Gunners' acceleration on the Rogers front effectively leaves Liverpool as the leading Premier League contender.

Barcola has signalled his desire to leave, but PSG want a world-record fee

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

The situation is complicated by a significant gap in valuations. Barcola has communicated his desire to leave PSG this summer, with his representatives holding discussions with several major clubs over recent weeks.

However, PSG publicly maintain the 23-year-old is not for sale, and their asking price of around £127m would comfortably eclipse Liverpool's existing British transfer record of £125m, paid to Newcastle for Alexander Isak last summer.

A fee of £85m for a player PSG value at £127m represents a substantial shortfall, and whether Liverpool are prepared to bridge that gap — or whether PSG's stance softens following next week's talks — will be the central question of the coming days.

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in 2023 and has slipped down the pecking order under Luis Enrique following the arrivals of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue.

He still contributed heavily last season with 21 goals and 19 assists across all competitions in 2024-25, but his World Cup performances for France were mixed, drawing criticism for nervy displays in the knockout rounds, including in Tuesday's semi-final defeat to Spain.

Liverpool's alternatives if PSG stand firm

© Iconsport / PA Images

Should PSG refuse to reduce their asking price, Liverpool are known to be considering alternatives.

Bournemouth's Rayan, Brighton's Yankuba Minteh and Lille's Matias Fernandez-Pardo have all been identified as more affordable options, with Iraola a notable admirer of Rayan in particular following his work with the teenager on the south coast.

The decisive meeting between PSG and Barcola's camp next week is expected to clarify whether a sale is genuinely on the table, or whether Liverpool will need to pivot towards a different target entirely.