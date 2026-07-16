Transfer news and rumours today: Liverpool and Arsenal 'chase' Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz 'urged' to join Chelsea as Tottenham Hotspur 'block' Mikey Moore loan

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jul 2026 23:16 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 23:26

French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keeping a realistic outlook on the future of highly rated winger Bradley Barcola.

The Liverpool Echo reports that the 23-year-old wide man is firmly in Liverpool's transfer sights as a prime alternative to Yan Diomande, who looks increasingly likely to join the Ligue 1 champions instead.

Barcola is understood to be highly receptive to a Premier League move after growing frustrated with a lack of regular starting opportunities in Paris.

Arsenal have also registered their interest in the French international, although the Gunners are currently prioritising a move for Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers.

PSG would ideally prefer to retain the talented forward but could be tempted to sanction a sale if a club meets their substantial £130m valuation.

Wirtz urged to reunite with Alonso at Chelsea

© Imago

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Morientes has urged Florian Wirtz to consider a sensational summer move to Chelsea to reunite with Xabi Alonso.

The retired Spanish forward believes Wirtz has failed to find his best form at Anfield and would benefit enormously from an immediate change of scenery.

Morientes compared the situation to his own disappointing spell on Merseyside in 2005, where he struggled to adapt before reviving his career at Valencia.

"I quickly realised that maybe that wasn't the right place for me," Morientes said via The Liverpool Echo.

"I needed to find my best version, and I needed the team and the coach around me to suit my style too. I decided pretty quickly that I had to go and play for Valencia, because I felt that environment suited my characteristics better.

"And I wasn't wrong: I went to Valencia, started scoring again, felt comfortable, and even made it back into the national team."

Consequently, the former Spain striker believes the German international should quickly seek an exit if a suitable offer materialises.

Spurs 'reject' Ipswich Town loan offer for Moore

© Iconsport / Sportimage/Alamy

Football Insider reports that Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly knocked back a formal loan approach from newly promoted Ipswich Town for teenage winger Mikey Moore.

The Tractor Boys submitted a season-long loan proposal for the 18-year-old starlet as they look to build a squad capable of surviving in the Premier League.

However, Spurs chiefs immediately rejected the offer as they do not want to send the highly rated forward to a side they expect to be embroiled in a relegation battle.

Despite the setback, North London remain fully committed to sanctioning another temporary departure for Moore to continue his developmental pathway this campaign.

Moore enjoyed an incredibly successful loan spell with Scottish giants Rangers last term, scoring seven goals and registering four assists across 47 appearances in all competitions.

The teenager's impressive underlying data in Glasgow is understood to have subsequently attracted concrete interest from Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and FC Koln, alongside Dutch powerhouse PSV Eindhoven.

The Eredivisie outfit are reportedly eager to insert an option to buy in any potential loan agreement, a condition that Spurs are highly unlikely to accept.

A return to Ibrox has also been touted throughout the summer, though a reunion with the Light Blues looks increasingly remote as the transfer window progresses.

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