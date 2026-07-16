Aston Villa transfer news: Brazil international 'to finalise' £35m move as Youri Tielemans replacement

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Aston Villa 'agree' £35m deal for Tielemans replacement targeted by PL rivals
© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Aston Villa are reportedly on the brink of signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

Unai Emery has been forced to prioritise a major midfield rebuild, a consequence of a serious knee injury suffered by Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans joining Manchester United.

The West Midlands outfit have been linked with a number of alternatives, including a long-term target.

However, as per John Townley of the Birmingham Mail, Gomes will be the first new midfielder through the door.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why is Joao Gomes joining Aston Villa?

Atletico Madrid had been in line to sign Gomes having agreed terms with the Brazil international, but a disagreement with super-agent Jorge Mendes led to the Spanish giants ending their interest.

Gomes has been on Wolves' pre-season training camp in Portugal, essentially awaiting for a club to meet Wolves' valuation.

The report alleges that Villa have now agreed a £35m deal for the 25-year-old, who will travel back to England.

A medical is expected to be undertaken over the coming days ahead of the transfer being finalised.

Manchester United and Liverpool were allegedly monitoring any developments with Gomes before Villa won the race for his signature.

© Imago

Will Gomes to Aston Villa anger Wolves fans?

If Wolves fans were to hand-pick a club for Gomes to join, Aston Villa would be in the bottom three of such a list.

At the same time, emotion needs to be taken out of such transfers when Gomes has been committed to Wolves for the past three-and-a-half years.

Wolves supporters should also see the benefits of generating a £35m fee for a player who has been playing in a team that has regressed.

Across all competitions, Gomes has contributed eight goals and six assists from 130 appearances in all competitions.

 

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