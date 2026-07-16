Aston Villa transfer news: Emery 'plots' £35m double swoop to cover Tielemans departure and mounting injury crisis

By Axel Clody | 16 Jul 2026 07:46

Aston Villa have lost one of the Premier League's strongest midfields in the space of a few weeks, and Unai Emery is moving quickly to rebuild.

The departure of Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, combined with serious knee injuries to both Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara, has forced the Villa boss into the market.

According to reports from TEAMtalk and Sporx, the Villans have revived interest in Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara and are also targeting Pervis Estupinan, two deals that would cost approximately £35m in total.

Sara back on Villa's radar after Tielemans exit

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Sara is not a new name at Villa Park. Emery's side had monitored the Brazilian previously, but Tielemans's departure has significantly accelerated their pursuit.

The 27-year-old former Norwich City midfielder joined Galatasaray in 2024 and has made 87 competitive appearances for the Turkish club, contributing eight goals and 15 assists.

Villa are reportedly preparing a bid of around £25.5m. Sara is under contract with the Turkish champions until the summer of 2029, though reports suggest Galatasaray could be open to negotiations.

The scale of Villa's midfield crisis gives context to the urgency. Tielemans, Onana and Kamara were widely considered one of the most formidable midfield trios in the Premier League.

Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the World Cup, while Kamara continues his recovery from a separate serious knee injury sustained earlier.

Emery looks to reunite with Estupinan

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Alongside the midfield rebuild, Villa are also looking to strengthen at left-back. Emery is understood to be pursuing Pervis Estupinan, a player he worked with during their time together at Villarreal.

The Ecuador international moved from Brighton to AC Milan in 2025 but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at the San Siro. Villa have reportedly submitted an offer of around £10m for the 28-year-old, though Milan are holding out for closer to £15m.

Should both deals be completed, Estupinan would be seen as a potential successor to Lucas Digne — who is attracting interest from PSG — while also providing competition for Ian Maasen and giving Emery greater rotation options across a demanding season of Premier League and Champions League football.