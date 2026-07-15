Aston Villa transfer news: Youri Tielemans replacement to be 'targeted' in £25.6m offer

By Darren Plant | 15 Jul 2026 11:42

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to spend over £25m to sign Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara.

At the start of the month, Villa's engine-room options were settled, but a long-term injury suffered by Amadou Onana has instigated a major transition period.

As well as the Belgium international being sidelined for the majority of 2026-27 with a serious knee injury, Youri Tielemans has completed a transfer to Manchester United.

Although Villa have been linked with an experienced Premier League midfielder as an alternative, Unai Emery will be assessing his options.

According to Sporx, Villa are prepared to press ahead with their long-standing interest in Sara.

© Imago / BSR Agency

When could Aston Villa make bid for Sara?

The report claims that the West Midlands outfit plan to make a formal approach for the Brazil international before the end of the week.

There is said to be the intention to propose a €30m (£25.56m) package for the former Norwich City star.

Sara has established himself as a key player for Galatasaray, contributing eight goals and 15 assists across 87 appearances in all competitions.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Galatasaray would consider selling Sara, who has three years left on his contract.

When Sara moved to the Turkish giants two years ago, Galatasaray allegedly paid somewhere between £15.3m - as claimed by the club - and £22.5m, as per other reports.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Aston Villa need three midfielders

As well as the developments with Onana and Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara suffered a serious knee injury in January and has not played since.

Emery will have no intention of rushing the France international, and it essentially leaves Victor Lindelof, Lamare Bogarde and John McGinn - all of whom can play other positions - as their central-midfield options alongside Ross Barkley, who has been linked with an exit.

Theoretically-speaking, if Villa can sign Sara, Joao Palhinha and Johan Manzambi for a combined total of £100m, they should press ahead with that plan.

That trio are of different profiles, while Sara and Manzambi offer the kind of versatility that Emery craves.