Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick’s summer ‘plan’ after Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos deals revealed

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Jul 2026 23:53

Manchester United want to sign another midfielder despite already signing two, the latest report has claimed.

The summer transfer window started slowly for the Red Devils, who were in desperate need of midfielders following the end of 2025-26.

Their third-placed finish in the Premier League secured them a spot in the Champions League, and a return to Europe’s top table would have stretched the club’s ranks thin.

However, Michael Carrick’s side have been reinforced with the additions of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, bolstering his midfield options.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that United are still searching for another option for the middle of the pitch.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Manu Kone latest: The next Manchester United midfielder?

The most frequently linked midfielder to United, now that Santos and Tielemans are set to arrive at Old Trafford, has been Manu Kone.

Despite losing against Spain in the semi-final of the World Cup on Tuesday, the Frenchman will still be part of the squad that plays in the playoff for third place.

Kone did not start against Spain, but many pundits though that decision was a mistake given he had performed excellently in previous rounds as the deepest midfielder in France’s double pivot.

The Roma star is an excellent ball winner, and he is able to evade tackles, so he could be the perfect complementary piece to either Kobbie Mainoo or Tielemans.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Trouble for Kobbie Manioo: Will Michael Carrick share minutes?

If Kone was to join United, Carrick would have him, Mainoo, Tielemans and Santos for two spots, and that will help the club navigate their busy schedule.

However, Mainoo may find it difficult to secure a spot in the XI on a consistent basis, especially as he is not a specialist ball winner, and Tielemans will expect to start now that he is 29.

The Englishman was one of the brightest sparks under Carrick, and sidelining him could hamper his development, so finding ways of getting him minutes will be vital.