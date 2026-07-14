Preview: KF Ballkani vs Connah's Quay Nomads - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 15 Jul 2026 00:06 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 00:22

Welsh outfit Connah's Quay Nomads will travel to Kosovo for Thursday's Conference League first-round qualifying tie against KF Ballkani.

The tie is finely poised after the two sides played out a goalless draw in Wales last week.

Match preview

Ballkani are competing in UEFA competition qualifying for the fifth consecutive season after finishing in third spot in the Football Superleague of Kosovo last term.

They have previously appeared in the Conference League group stage/league phase on two occasions, becoming the first Kosovan team to appear in a European main draw in 2022-23 before making another appearance in the competition proper in the following season.

However, they have fallen in the third round of Conference League qualifying in each of the past two seasons.

They lost on penalties to Larne in 2024 before they suffered a heavy 4-1 aggregate defeat to Shamrock Rovers in 2025.

They did at least win both of their two European home games last term, which may offer some inspiration after avoiding defeat in last week's away leg against Connah's Quay.

A win in front of their supporters would see Mislav Karoglan's side face Irish club Bohemians or St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the second qualifying round.

Connah's Quay supporters will be hoping it is their side that advances to the next stage despite failing to make full use of home advantage in last week's goalless draw at Llanelian Road.

The Nomads are competing in Conference League qualifying as a result of last season's second-place finish in the Cymru Premier.

They are dreaming of making their first-ever appearance in the main draw of a European competition, although their first objective will be to win a qualifying tie for the first time since beating Kilmarnock in the 2019-20 Europa League.

In fact, the Nomads have lost eight of their 10 qualifying ties in European competition, including all three encounters in the Conference League.

After falling in the second qualifying round in 2021-22, Connah's Quay suffered more disappointment against KA and Bravo in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

With Connah's Quay looking for inspiration, they may be able to find it in the fact that they won their last European away game against Bravo in July 2024, when they recorded a 1-0 victory in Slovenia, only to lose 2-0 in the home leg.

KF Ballkani Conference League form:

Connah's Quay Nomads Conference League form:

Team News

Karoglan is likely to stick with a back four made up of Diar Vokrri, Ivic Batarelo, Gentrit Halili and Abou Dosso.

Ardi Deliu and Giovani are pushing for starting spots after coming off the bench to play around 25 minutes of the first leg.

Valentin Serebe is set to offer one of Ballkani's main attacking threats after scoring 15 goals in 40 competitive appearances last season.

Connah’s Quay boss John Disney could opt for consistency by sticking with the same side that started last week’s first leg.

That would see the visitors line up with a back four of Joseph Ferguson, James, Jones, Dan Cowan and Shane Flynn.

Harry Franlin will continue to lead the line, with the striker looking to show the sort of form that saw him score 17 goals in 31 competitive appearances last term.

KF Ballkani possible starting lineup:

Golubovic; Vokri, Batarelo, Halili, Dosso; Domgjoni, Deliu, Sabanadzovic, Diene; Giovani, Serebe

Connah's Quay Nomads possible starting lineup:

Renshaw; Ferguson, Jones, Cowan, Flynn; Murray, Sharif, West; Stone, Woodcock, Franklin

We say: KF Ballkani 2-0 Connah's Quay Nomads

The Nomads missed the chance to make home advantage count last week, and given their struggles in European competition, we think they will end up on the losing side against a club that can draw upon previous success in qualifying.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.