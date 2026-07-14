Preview: Derry City vs CSKA Sofia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Jul 2026 23:30 , Last updated: 14 Jul 2026 23:35

Following a five-goal first-leg thriller last week, Derry City and CSKA Sofia renew acquaintances at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the second leg of their Europa League first-round qualifier on Thursday night.

Victory for either side on aggregate will be rewarded with a fixture against Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag FK in the second qualifying round later this month.

Match preview

The standout match from last week’s round of Europa League qualifiers took place in Bulgaria where CSKA Sofia claims a 3-2 first-leg victory at home against Derry City.

In a contest largely dominated by CSKA, who recorded 63% possession and 17 shots to Derry’s six, Ioannis Pittas scored in both halves to put the hosts in a commanding position. However, a late strike from James Olaykina has kept the tie alive for the Northern Irish side.

Derry head coach Tiernan Lynch was “very disappointed” with the goals his side conceded, but he was pleased with the response from his players after the interval and has insisted that it is still "all to play for" in the second leg.

The Candystripes failed to progress beyond the first round in each of their previous three Europa League qualification campaigns and they know that they must win on Thursday, preferably by two or more goals in normal time, if they wish to advance on aggregate to the second round.

Derry have only won three of their last nine home matches across all competitions (D4 L2) and they suffered defeat in their most recent fixture at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, losing 4-2 to Waterford FC in the League of Ireland Premier Division just under a fortnight ago.

While Lynch’s side sit sixth in the table after 25 matches and 14 points behind second place, where they finished last season, CSKA Sofia finished fourth in the Bulgarian Parva Liga and are yet to begin their 2026 domestic campaign.

The Аrmy Men are bidding to reach the Europa League proper for the first time since 2020-21, and head coach Hristo Yanev has challenged his players to write a new chapter in the club's history by finishing the job and springing a 'surprise' against Derry.

CSKA Sofia have successfully advanced through each of their previous three Europa League first-round qualifying ties and merely need a draw against Derry on Thursday to reach the second round this term.

Only once in 11 games have the 31-time Bulgarian top-flight champions suffered defeat against Northern Irish opposition – a 2-1 defeat in extra time against Glentoran in the second leg of a European Cup last-16 tie back in 1981.

Derry City Europa League form:

L

Derry City form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

L

L

CSKA Sofia Europa League form:

W

CSKA Sofia form (all competitions):

W

Team News

Derry City will be boosted by the return of midfielder Adam O'Reilly and left-back Brandon Fleming for Thursday’s contest, the latter of whom is back from suspension.

New signing Nick Twisk made his debut as a substitute in Sofia last week and the midfielder will be hoping to force his way into the starting lineup ahead of either James Olayinka or Cameron Dummigan.

Veteran winger James McClean, who returned to his hometown club from Wrexham in January, is a contender to start in either a central midfield position or out wide, while Liam Boyce is likely to start up front after scoring Derry’s first goal in last week’s first leg.

As for CSKA Sofia, Yanev is likely to name an unchanged starting lineup including captain Bruno Jordao at the base of midfield behind Stefan Sensi - a Serie A winner with Inter Milan - Isaac Solet and Petko Panayotov.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin, formerly of Everton, recently joined the club on a free transfer and will be looking to earn a start at centre-back, while fellow new recruit Joel Zwarts will battle with Pittas and Leonardo Godoy for a start up front.

Derry City possible starting lineup:

Maher; Barr, Grogan, P. McClean, Fleming; Cotter, Olayinka, O'Reilly, Twisk, Duffy; Boyce

CSKA Sofia possible starting lineup:

Lapoukhov; Martino, Rodriguez, Ivanov, Pastor; Jordao; Panayotov, Sensi, Solet; Pittas, Godoy

We say: Derry City 2-2 CSKA Sofia (CSKA Sofia to win 5-4 on aggregate)

Derry City must take the game to CSKA Sofia in what promises to be another end-to-end contest under the roar of a passionate home crowd.

While the hosts will fight valiantly to match the visitors strike for strike on the night, the Bulgarian side should ultimately do just enough to edge through on aggregate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.