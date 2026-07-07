Preview: CSKA Sofia vs Derry City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jul 2026 23:40 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 00:27

Derry City's quest to qualify for the Europa League begins on Thursday against hosts CSKA Sofia at Stadion Vasil Levski.

The first round of European qualifiers will get underway this week, and Derry have the chance to take a first-leg lead against their Bulgarian opponents in their bid to reach the league phase of the Europa League.

Match preview

CSKA Sofia earned their way into the competition's qualifiers after finishing fourth in the Parva Liga with 63 points, and though that was two points fewer than they totalled in 2024-25, they were competing in the playoffs for the league title unlike in their prior campaign.

The hosts have not had the opportunity to reach the group or league phase of any European competition since the 2023-24 season, when they lost 6-0 on aggregate to CSKA 1948 in the Conference League's second qualifying round.

If boss Hristo Angelov Yanev was to successfully navigate the qualifiers, it would be the first time they reached the group or league phase of any European competition since 2021-22, as well as just the fifth time since 2009-10.

The Reds have played four friendlies in the buildup to Thursday's clash, winning three times, scoring eight goals and conceding on seven occasions.

CSKA Sofia failed to win any of their final four competitive matches of 2025-26 in regulation time, and they have lost one, drawn three and won just one of their last five games at Stadion Vasil Levski.

© Imago

Derry were entered into the Europa League qualifiers after finishing second in the League of Ireland in 2025, ending the campaign three points behind eventual champions Shamrock Rovers.

That season continued a frustrating trend of near misses given it was the third time in four years that they finished as runners-up, and they are currently sixth in the 2026 table with just 29 points from 25 matches.

The visitors' European record cannot be described as particularly successful given they have failed to advance past the qualifying rounds of any continental competition since they were eliminated from the 2006-07 UEFA Cup.

In their last 14 qualifying campaigns, they have been knocked out at the first hurdle nine times, and they have conceded at least two goals in nine of their past 15 away legs in Europe.

Head coach Tiernan Lynch was not in charge when the Candystripes faced CSKA Sofia in the 2009-10 season, with the club settling for 1-1 draw at home but suffering a 1-0 defeat in Bulgaria.

CSKA Sofia friendly form:

W

L

W

W

Derry City form (all competitions):

L

W

L

D

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

CSKA Sofia may field centre-backs Teodor Ivanov and Lumbardh Dellova ahead of goalkeeper Fedor Lapoukhov.

Midfielder Bruno Jordao is a candidate to be stationed at the base of a midfield three that also features Mohamed Brahimi and Petko Panayotov.

Derry striker Liam Boyce has started his side's last three games, and he will likely be trusted to lead the line on Thursday.

The forward is set to be supported by a midfield trio consisting of James Olayinka, Cameron Dummigan and Carl Winchester.

Central defenders Patrick McClean and Conor Barr are set to appear in a four-man defence, and the pair may be flanked by full-backs Brandon Fleming and Barry Cotter.

CSKA Sofia possible starting lineup:

Lapoukhov; Ouorou, Ivanov, Dellova, Martino; Brahimi, Jordao, Panayotov; Piedrahita, Godoy, Pereira

Derry City possible starting lineup:

Maher; Cotter, Barr, P McClean, Fleming; Winchester, Dummigan, Olayinka; Duffy, Boyce, J McClean

We say: CSKA Sofia 2-1 Derry City

Derry City have not enjoyed a particularly strong 2026, and they have frequently struggled on the road in Europe.

CSKA Sofia have the crucial advantage of playing at home, and fans will expect the hosts to take a first-leg lead.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.