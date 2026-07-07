Liverpool pre-season fixtures: Schedule, how to watch and kickoff times

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jul 2026 23:29

After a disastrous 2025-26 campaign, newly-appointed Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will be eager to assess his squad in pre-season.

The Basque man was chosen by the Reds as the successor to Arne Slot, who was sacked after leading the club to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool only totalled 60 points, and fans grew restless inside Anfield, consistently booing the team's passive displays under Slot.

Iraola's style is far more energetic than his predecessor's, and perhaps supporters will take to his football given they previously fell in love with Jurgen Klopp's high-pressing approach.

However, the 44-year-old will need games to get his ideas across to the squad, and here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about Liverpool's 2026-27 pre-season.

Who are Liverpool playing in pre-season?

Liverpool will once again be touring the United States of America, with their first three friendly clashes set to take place in the country.

The Reds' opening game of pre-season will take place against Sunderland at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee on July 25, before they then travel to Yankee Stadium in New York, where they will take on Wrexham on July 30.

Iraola's final match in the US will come at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago, Illinois, where the Reds will meet Leeds United on August 2.

From then on, the Merseysiders will take part in domestic clashes, with two games to come at Anfield before the club's opening fixture of 2026-27 against Newcastle United on August 23.

Liverpool will host French outfit Monaco on August 9, before welcoming Serie A side Como to Anfield on August 16.

LIVERPOOL 2026-27 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE July 25: Liverpool vs. Sunderland (11pm | Geodis Park, Nashville) July 30: Liverpool vs. Wrexham (00:30am | Yankee Stadium, New York) August 2: Liverpool vs. Leeds United (9pm | Soldier Field, Chicago) August 9: Liverpool vs. Monaco (2:30pm | Anfield, Liverpool) August 16: Liverpool vs. Como (6pm | Anfield, Liverpool)

How can I watch Liverpool's pre-season fixtures?

All Red Full and Video members will be able to watch every game live online and on the official club app

Purchasing All Red Full will set fans back £42.99 per season, though All Red Video only costs £4.99, and fans can purchase a free trial.

Who will play for Liverpool in pre-season?

© Imago / Ernest Kolodziej / Ball Raw Images

The only two Liverpool players still at the World Cup are Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Spanish winger Victor Munoz, and both could realistically be involved until the final on July 19.

Only Mac Allister, Munoz and Alisson Becker made it to the round of 16, but because of Brazil's exit to Norway, Iraola should have a significant squad available to him in pre-season.

While newcomer Munoz is likely to have a delayed start at Liverpool, signing Jeremy Jacquet is already training with the new manager, as is returning loanee Harvey Elliot.

It would not be surprising to see Elliot leave at some point this summer, though he will reportedly be given a chance to impress Iraola.

As for other established stars like Virgil van Dijk and Alexander Isak, there is no exact return date but they will almost certainly be ready to play a major part in pre-season.