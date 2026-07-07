Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'leading' Liverpool in race for record-breaking World Cup wonderkid

By Lewis Blain | 07 Jul 2026 12:59

Arsenal are reportedly 'leading' top-flight rivals Liverpool in the race to sign one of the breakout young talents of the 2026 World Cup.

The Gunners have continued to target some of the brightest prospects in world football under Mikel Arteta and could now move for Mexico sensation Gilberto Mora.

The 17-year-old has already broken a remarkable collection of records for club and country, while his performances on the biggest stage have only increased interest in his future.

Arsenal beating Liverpool in race for Gilberto Mora

© Iconsport / Zuma

Arsenal are currently ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Mora from Club Tijuana, according to reports in Mexico.

It is claimed that the Gunners have taken the lead in the battle for the attacking midfielder, with the Reds needing to improve their offer if they are to move ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Further developments are reportedly expected soon as interest continues to grow following Mora's involvement for Mexico at the World Cup.

Mora made his Tijuana debut in August 2024 at just 15 years, 10 months and five days old, coming off the bench and immediately registering an assist.

That made him Tijuana's youngest-ever debutant, while he also became the youngest player to provide an assist in Liga MX. He has since continued his rapid rise, taking the No.10 shirt at club level and establishing himself in the senior Mexico setup.

Who is Gilberto Mora? The Mexico wonderkid wanted by Arsenal

© Imago

Mora is a diminutive yet fearless attacking midfielder who has spent the last few years breaking records almost as quickly as he has collected admirers.

The teenager is already the youngest player and goalscorer in Liga MX history, as well as Mexico's youngest-ever senior international. He is also the youngest player selected for any squad at the expanded 48-team World Cup this summer.

Mora was one of Mexico's standout performers at the 2025 U20 World Cup, providing an assist against Brazil, scoring twice against Spain and netting the winner against eventual champions Morocco before adding another assist in the knockout stages against Chile.

Despite his small frame, Mora is an aggressive and confident attacking player. He is comfortable receiving the ball in tight areas, willing to shoot when opportunities appear and does not shy away from the physical side of the game.

That personality has been evident again at the 2026 World Cup. Mexico manager Javier Aguirre trusted the teenager to start the Round of 32 clash with Ecuador and then the Round of 16 against England, an extraordinary show of faith in a player still several months short of his 18th birthday.

For Arsenal, Mora would be a signing for the future rather than someone expected to transform Arteta's starting XI immediately. However, his record-breaking rise suggests he is no ordinary teenage prospect.

The challenge would be creating a clear pathway to first-team football in a squad already packed with elite attacking talent. If Arsenal can offer that, beating Liverpool to Mora could secure the Gunners one of the most exciting young players to emerge from North America in years.