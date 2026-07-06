Tottenham lining up' £85m transfer bid for 13-goal forward who is on Arsenal's radar

By Ben Sully | 06 Jul 2026 23:45

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to make a £85m bid for Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi.

The 20-year-old is attracting significant transfer interest after impressing with his performances in his first Premier League season.

Kroupi netted 13 goals in 33 top-flight appearances, helping Bournemouth secure European qualification for the first time in the club's history.

Last month, it was reported that Arsenal had made an enquiry over a potential move for the Bournemouth marksman.

© Iconsport / Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Spurs preparing Kroupi transfer offer

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be in the mix for Kroupi's signature, having recently stepped up their efforts to prise the Frenchman away from the Vitality Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a potential move for the Frenchman as they look to continue their summer rebuild ahead of Roberto De Zerbi's first full season in charge.

According to talkSPORT, Spurs are ready to formalise their interest with an official transfer offer.

The report claims that Tottenham are lining up an £85m bid for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2030.

Spurs are looking to bolster their centre-forward options, which currently consist of Dominic Solanke, Richarlison and Matthys Tel.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bournemouth reluctant to sanction sale

Spurs are keen to test Bournemouth's resolve, with the Cherries reportedly to lose such a key player ahead of their first European campaign.

Bournemouth are determined to retain the services of Kroupi and midfielder Alex Scott, who is in negotiations over a new contract.

The Cherries will be concerned that any more departures could negatively impact the 2026-27 season, having already seen head coach Andoni Iraola and defender Marcos Senesi leave for fresh pastures.

New Bournemouth boss Marco Rose will also recognise the importance of keeping the spine of his squad as the club face a new challenge of balancing domestic football with Europa League fixtures.

With Marco Rose