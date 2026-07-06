Transfer news and rumours today: Ederson to Man Utd latest update as Newcastle eye 16 G/A Arsenal target

By Lewis Blain | 06 Jul 2026 05:29

As England march onto the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, another busy day in the transfer market sees several Premier League clubs ramp up their summer plans, with high-profile deals and potential moves dominating the headlines once again.

Sports Mole rounds up the latest rumours and developments from across the Premier League this morning.

Tottenham explore blockbuster Rafael Leao move

© Imago

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring an ambitious summer move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

The Portugal international is expected to leave San Siro this summer, and TEAMtalk claim that Spurs have been informed that the 27-year-old would be open to a move to North London.

Leao's representatives have reportedly been sounding out potential destinations in recent months, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona among the clubs approached over their interest.

However, Tottenham have now emerged as another potential destination as they look to strengthen the left side of their attack ahead of the new season.

Spurs remain in talks over a possible move for Manchester City winger Savinho, but Leao is now said to be another high-profile option under serious consideration.

Newcastle join Arsenal in Christian Kofane race

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to rival Arsenal for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane.

The 19-year-old Cameroon international only joined the Bundesliga side from Albacete last summer, but has already attracted interest from several major European clubs.

Kofane registered seven goals and nine assists across 44 appearances last season, despite being restricted to just 1,983 minutes of action.

According to Bild (via Sport Witness), Arsenal remain in contact with the forward's representatives after stepping up their interest following his performance against them in a 1-1 Champions League draw in March.

Newcastle are also now making a move for Kofane as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his attacking options, although their failure to qualify for European competition could count against them.

The Gunners may therefore hold the advantage, with a concrete offer from the Premier League champions reportedly capable of changing the complexion of the race.

Ederson to Man Utd latest update

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Manchester United's move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson remains on track despite speculation surrounding the Brazilian's medical.

The Red Devils have already agreed a fee with the Serie A club, while personal terms with the midfielder were finalised around a month ago.

However, Fabrizio Romano reports that United will wait until after Brazil's World Cup campaign before Ederson undergoes a full medical examination in the UK.

?⚠️ Éderson deal: after initial medical check, Man United will make sure Brazil midfielder undergoes regular medical in the UK after World Cup.



Fee agreed with Atalanta, personal terms done also 1 month ago but waiting for the medical to sign.



? https://t.co/t1njfvDuie pic.twitter.com/YHxEpVwQc0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2026

The 26-year-old has already undergone an initial medical check, but United are reportedly keen to complete their usual tests before formally signing off on the transfer.

That means the deal is not yet complete, although the agreement between the clubs and Ederson's camp remains in place as United wait for the midfielder to return from international duty.