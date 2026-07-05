Tottenham transfer news: Spurs exploring 'blockbuster' move for AC Milan attacker after Ruben Amorim decision

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Jul 2026 17:31

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring a blockbuster move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao during the summer transfer window.

Leao is currently with the Portugal squad at the 2026 World Cup preparing for the last-16 clash against Spain, but his future at the Serie A club remains the subject of speculation.

Barcelona are also reportedly interested in the 27-year-old, while Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Portugal international, who is said to be seeking a new challenge.

Rafael Leao: Winger set for AC Milan exit?

© Imago / Insidefoto

According to TeamTalk, Leao is ready for a fresh challenge after several successful seasons at San Siro.

Leao joined Milan in 2019 and has made over 290 appearances, scoring 80 goals while helping the club win the Serie A title in 2020-21.

AC Milan's new head coach, Ruben Amorim, has reportedly sanctioned the forward's departure as he looks to reshape the squad ahead of the new campaign.

That decision has reportedly encouraged Leao's representatives to explore opportunities across Europe, with Tottenham emerging as an attractive destination.

Tottenham eye blockbuster move for Rafael Leao?

© Imago

Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly not made Leao their priority target and are exploring other options, potentially opening the door for Spurs.

After strengthening their defence, goalkeeping department and midfield, Spurs are now in the market for a left-sided attacker, with Leao emerging as a top target.

The North London club have also been linked with Manchester City's Savinho, and while discussions over a deal are ongoing, Roberto De Zerbi is continuing to assess alternative options.

Leao's experience, match-winning ability and versatility make him an attractive option for Spurs.

After completing big-money deals for Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, it would represent another major coup if Spurs could sign Leao, who is valued at around £51m.