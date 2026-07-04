Tottenham transfer news: Spurs one of four Premier League clubs to 'enquire' over move for Serie A defender

By Ben Sully | 04 Jul 2026 15:37 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 15:45

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly enquired about a potential move for Atalanta BC defender Raoul Bellanova.

Spurs have been proactive in the early stages of the summer transfer window as they look to avoid a repeat of last season's relegation battle.

Tottenham have already recruited midfielder Mateus Fernandes, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and the defensive trio of Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson.

They look set to make Sandro Tonali their sixth summer addition after agreeing a deal with Newcastle United worth up to £100m.

Not content with their busy window, Spurs are already on the lookout for other potential additions to Roberto De Zerbi's side.

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Spurs make contact over Bellanova move

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Tottenham are showing interest in signing Bellanova from Serie A side Atalanta.

Spurs are one of four Premier League sides who have made an enquiry to gather information about the feasibility of a possible transfer.

Spurs seemingly view Bellanova as someone who can provide cover and compete with Pedro Porro for the right-back spot.

Fulham, Everton and Nottingham Forest have also made contact with Atalanta, while Napoli could offer Bellanova the chance to remain in Serie A.

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What is Atalanta's Bellanova asking price?

Bellanova has widely been used as a wing-back during his time with Atalanta, providing 11 assists from that position in 35 Serie A appearances in the 2024-25 season.

However, Bellanova struggled to match that productivity last term as he found himself in and out of the team due to selection decisions and injury.

Atalanta are seemingly prepared to sanction a sale as long as one of Bellanova's potential suitors meets their asking price.

The Serie A outfit will demand a fee in the region of €15m (£12.9m) and €20m (£17.1m) for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.