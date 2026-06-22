Fulham transfer news: Cottagers 'discover' Raoul Bellanova asking price

By Ben Sully | 22 Jun 2026 17:53 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 18:10

Fulham have reportedly discovered Atalanta's asking price for wing-back Raoul Bellanova.

The Cottagers are currently without a permanent manager following Marco Silva's decision to leave for the top job at Benfica.

While they are yet to confirm the expected appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa, Fulham are still exploring potential transfer targets ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

According to Italian outlet Il Giorno, Fulham have identified Atalanta's Bellanova as a possible option for their summer business.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Atalanta set Bellanova asking price

The Italian club are said to be in talks to sign Nicolo Savona from Nottingham Forest, a move that would push Bellanova further down the pecking order in Bergamo.

Bellanova had to settle for 15 starts in 24 Serie A appearances under Raffaelle Palladino last term.

Maurizio Sarri has since replaced Palladino in the dugout, but the managerial change is unlikely to affect Bellanova's status at the club.

As a result, Atalanta are open to selling Bellanova this summer, with the Italian club set to demand €25m (£21.6m) for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

In addition to Fulham, Roma are also said to be in the race for the former Torino defender.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Do Fulham need a new right-back?

Bellanova has played as a wing-back for the majority of his time at Atalanta, but he would most likely be used as a right-back if he were to join Fulham this summer.

On the face of it, the Cottagers are in no desperate need to sign a new right-back due to the presence of Kenny Tete and Timothy Castagne in the first-team squad.

However, there appears to be some uncertainty surrounding Castagne's future, especially as he only has a year left to run on his contract.

Fulham seemingly view Bellanova as a player who could offer cover at right-back and challenge Tete for a starting spot.