Next Fulham manager: Alvaro Arbeloa update provided by Guillem Balague as Cottagers look to announce Marco Silva successor

By Darren Plant | 24 Jun 2026 15:06 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 15:07

Fulham are allegedly closing in on the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as their new manager.

The Cottagers have been in the market for a successor to Marco Silva, who was out of contract and has joined Benfica, for some time.

Kieran McKenna had been heavily linked with a switch to Craven Cottage before he resigned from Ipswich Town and opted to take a break from the dugout.

Since then, Arbeloa, who was Real Madrid manager during the second half of last season, has been viewed as the favourite for the position with the West Londoners.

As per Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, the former Liverpool defender is nearing the completion of a move to Fulham.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Balague speaks on Arbeloa, Fulham move

Posting on X, Balague suggested that Arbeloa is eager to lead a long-term project at the club, while claiming that supporters should not be overly judgmental when it comes to his time at Real Madrid.

He said: "Fulham and Alvaro Arbeloa are very close to reaching an agreement. It should be announced soon. My understanding is that Arbeloa has laid out the kind of project he wants.

"He is not looking for a short-term survival mission. He wants to rejuvenate the squad, add two or three players capable of raising the level immediately, put greater emphasis on young talent with development and resale value, and, to find some of that talented youth, create a clearer pathway from the academy to the first team. He has also outlined the staff he would like to bring with him.

"As for the football, don’t judge him on what happened with Real Madrid’s first team. By his own admission, that was a situation in which he had to be “the manager he had to be”. His Castilla side had a very clear identity: possession, high pressing, intensity and the desire to dominate games. Flexibility when required, but with one non-negotiable principle: aggressive pressing without the ball.

"This is not a coach who wants his team sitting deep and defending its own box."

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Why Fulham need Arbeloa in place as soon as possible

Not only did Fulham experience a near-miss when it came to qualifying for Europe for 2026-27, they will also see Harry Wilson sign for Leeds United.

With Raul Jimenez having joined Wolverhampton Wanderers and a general lack of quality squad-depth, Fulham need Arbeloa in place as soon as they can.

As Balague alluded to, Arbeloa may only make up to three additions, but they are expected to be players who can make an immediate impact in the first team.