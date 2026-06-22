Leeds transfer news: Whites to 'accelerate' move for Fulham star amid Aston Villa competition

By Carter White | 22 Jun 2026 15:07 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 16:54

Leeds United have reportedly been joined by Aston Villa in the race for Fulham man Harry Wilson.

In fact, the 29-year-old is about to become a free agent ahead of his contract at Craven Cottage expiring. However, the Cottagers are looking to retain his services, offering the Wales international a new deal in West London.

However, Wilson is seemingly heading for the exit door permanently, with Leeds supposedly submitting a contract offer of their own for the player, who lit up the Premier League in periods last season.

Scoring a staggering 10 goals and providing seven assists from the right wing, the Welshman was one of the most productive attackers in the top flight, enjoying his best-ever Premier League term.

After their failed playoff campaign in March, Wilson and Wales missed out on a spot at this summer's World Cup to Bosnia-Herzegovina, who joined Canada, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leeds rivalled by Villa in Wilson race?

According to Football Insider, a Champions League-competing club have joined the race for the highly-rated services of Fulham star Wilson, dealing a blow to the transfer hopes of Leeds this summer.

The report claims that Europa League holders Aston Villa are keen on sealing the talents of the Welsh wizard during the summer trading point ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 campaign in the Premier League.

Preparing for a return to UEFA's top-tier club competition, Unai Emery's side are seeking to deepen their attacking options, with right wing an area of particular interest for the Second City club.

However, Leeds remain in the race for Wilson, who was understood to be close to joining the Elland Road club last summer before a Premier League switch collapsed at the final moment on deadline day.

It is believed that several sides will joust for the talents of the 29-year-old this summer, with the forward expected to leave Fulham after a five-year period which includes a single Championship promotion.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Welsh wizard Wilson deserves European football

Providing 19 goal contributions across 41 domestic matches last season, Wilson has proven his dominance on these shores and now deserves the opportunity to impress on the continental stage.

Returning to the League Phase of the Champions League in September, Aston Villa would be an excellent fit for the 29-year-old, who netted a hat-trick against their arch rivals Birmingham City in 2020.

John McGinn typically operates on the right flank for the Villans and Wilson would provide a completely different option, with his left foot one of the most potent in the Premier League over the past couple years.