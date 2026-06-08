Fulham confirm Harry Wilson contract offer as Raul Jimenez headlines 14-player release list

By Ben Sully | 08 Jun 2026 17:36

Fulham have announced the imminent departure of Raul Jimenez at the same time they have confirmed a new contract offer has been made to Harry Wilson.

The Cottagers, who are without a permanent manager following Marco Silva's departure, have announced that Jimenez will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Jimenez is set to leave despite being a regular fixture in the Fulham side with 27 starts in 36 Premier League appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Mexico international scored nine Premier League goals across those 36 outings, taking his overall tally to 31 goals in 115 appearances in his three-year stay at Craven Cottage.

© Imago

Jimenez headlines Fulham's release list

Jimenez has been linked with a potential return to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are looking to build a promotion-winning team following their relegation to the Championship.

Goalkeeper Steven Benda will also depart at the end of his contract after making just four appearances for the west London club.

Benda spent the first half of the 2025-26 season on loan with Millwall before he joined Dutch side Feyenoord for the second half of the campaign.

In addition to Jimenez and Benda's exits, Fulham have also confirmed the departures of Devan Tanton, Bradley De Jesus, Ollie Gofford, Charlie Robinson, Joseph Walters, Tom Wingate, Callum Cliff, Marcell Hall, Ruban Khan, Oliver Mayer, Harley Platel and Quinn Schutter.

In a statement, Fulham said: "We would like to thank every player for their service and efforts during their time at Fulham, and wish them the best of luck during the next chapters of their career."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Fulham confirm Wilson contract offer

Harry Wilson is also out of contract at the end of June, although Fulham have not given up hope of tying the Welshman down to a new deal.

The Cottagers have confirmed they have offered Wilson a new contract following a campaign that saw him produce 10 goals and seven assists in 36 Premier League matches.

As per The Standard, Wilson has been linked with a number of Premier League sides, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Given the considerable interest, Fulham ultimately face a difficult task to retain the services of their best attacker ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Fulham have also offered new contracts to Samuel Amissah, Jonathan Esenga, Michael Allen, Chibby Nwoko, Tom Olyott, Jayden Quashie and Olly Sanderson.